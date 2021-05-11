Tuesday May 11, 2021

Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru 4pm

Busoga United host resurgent Wakiso Giants on Tuesday eager to pick all points and enlighten chances of survival.

The visitors appear to have turned the corner winning three of their past five games and that’s what Busoga United will put to test at the Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

Coach Abel Kikomeko is confident of his charges pick maximum points against a side that beat UPDF 5-1 in their last outing.

“We had a tough game away to Kitara and we want to build on that performance when we host Wakiso Giants,” he said. “They are in high mood after that win over UPDF but am confident in my lads and the target is maximum points,” he added.

Michael Nantamu and Franco Balabala are out through injury and suspension for the hosts but with youngster Ismail Mugulusi and others available, Kikomeko has a decent team to pick on.

The Purple Sharks are without skipper Hassan Ssenyonjo though accumulated bookings but have Ibrahim Kasule available to take over.

Busoga United, 12th on the log with 25 points won the reverse fixture 1-0 and victory again will see them take over the Giants who are 9th with a point better.