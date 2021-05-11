FUFA Women Elite League| Group A

Luweero Giant Queens 1-1 Asubo Giant Queens

King of Kings 1-2 Dynamic SS Jjeza WFC

Dynamic SS Jjeza WFC are through to the knockout phase of this year’s FUFA Women Elite League after edging past King of Kings as Group A came to a climax on Tuesday.

Despite picking just a point in their opening two games, Dynamic SS recovered to win the final group game 2-1 thanks to goals from Bint Ibrahim Faiza and Daphine Nalubowa.

The result meant Dynamic SS moved to four point same as Luweero Giants but with a superior goal difference. The former had five goals while Luweero on the other hand had scored just three.

Faiza gave Dynamic SS Jjeza the lead in the 35th minute while Nalubowa converted from the spot two minute to the hour mark.

Sharon Kanyiginya got the consolation for King of Kings in the 78th minute. Despite the loss, they finished top of the table with 6 points.

The other game between Luweero Giant Queens and Asubo Gafford Ladies ended in a one all draw but the latter felt hard done after a would be winning goal was not counted.

Shhebah Zalwango who had scored the equaliser thought she had found the winning goal deep in stoppage time but the match officials indicated her effort from the free kick did not cross the line.

Asubo Gafford Ladies finished bottom of Group A with two points in three games.