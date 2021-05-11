Uganda Premier League (Match Day 23) – Tuesday, 11th May 2021 Results:

Onduparaka 1-0 Sports Club Villa

Sports Club Villa Busoga United 1-1 Wakiso Giants

Wakiso Giants UPDF 1-1 MYDA

MYDA Soltilo Bright Stars 3-1 Mbarara City

Onduparaka extinguished their poor win-less run with a hard fought home 1-0 victory over Sports Club Villa at the AbaBet Green Light Stadium in Arua city.

Living Kabon scored the lone goal on the evening, coming in the third of the four added minutes of the first half.

The home side defended gallantly to record the victory which relieves them of the pressure as the league comes to the final bend.

Referee Ronald Kirangwa cautioned Gibson Adinho (Onduparaka) on the stroke of half time and three SC Villa players; Sadam Masereka, Geofrey Wasswa and Derrick Sekiranda.

The match got tense in the final ten minutes and Onduparaka’s Ramathan Musema was sent off the team bench.

Allan Busobozi (Onduparaka) was named the pilsner man of the match for the outstanding display.

Allan Busobozi shows off the pilsner man of the match placard

Onduparaka attained their 8th win of the season which drives them to 27 points as the Jogoos suffered the 7th loss which keeps them on 32 points.

Meanwhile, Busoga United and Wakiso Giants played to a 1-all draw at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

The same result was recorded in Bombo as UPDF played MYDA.

Soltilo Bright Stars humbled Mbarara City 3-1 at Kavumba Recreational Stadium.

Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte scored a brace and defender Derrick Ngoobi got the other.

The consolation from Mbarara City came off Bashir Mutanda.

Next Games:

Both clubs will be in action this Saturday, 15th May 2021. SC Villa hosts Vipers at the Army Military Stadium in Bombo and Onduparaka will be away to Mbarara City at the Kakyeka stadium on the same day.

Team Line Ups:

Onduparaka XI: Michael Kagiri (G.K), Allan Busobozi, Hakim Magombe, Hamza Geriga, Najib Tusaba, Denis Andama, Mahdi Ajobe, Gibson Adinho, Jamal Malish, Living Kabon, Emmanuel Okech

Subs: Austin Opoka (G.K), Derrick Ochen, Augustine Akoch, Joel Jangeyambe, Noel Nasasira, Sadam Norman, Gabriel Matata, John Rogers

Head coach: Joseph Mutyaba

Assistant coach: Dennis Adiga

SC Villa XI: Saidi Keni (G.K), Joseph Nsubuga, Derrick Ndahiro, Geofrey Wasswa, Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Asuman Harishe (Captain), Amri Kakomo, Abdallah Salim, Isaac Ogwang, Ronald Olaki, Sadam Masereka

Subs: Martin Ssenkoto (G.K), Fred Agandu, Derrick Ssekiranda, Muhammed Nsereko, Abdallah Ssekandi, Faizol Kazibwe, Faizal Muwawu

Head coach: Edward Kaziba

Assistant coach: Ibrahim Kirya

Match officials: