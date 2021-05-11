Uganda Premier League (Match Day 23) – Tuesday, 11th May 2021 Results:

Soltilo Bright Stars 3-1 Mbarara City

Mbarara City Onduparaka 1-0 Sports Club Villa

Sports Club Villa Busoga United 1-1 Wakiso Giants

Wakiso Giants UPDF 1-1 MYDA

Soltilo Bright Stars impressive run continued with a 3-1 home win over Mbarara City at the Kavumba Recreational Stadium in Wakiso on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

Samuel Ssekamatte Kayongo maintained his rich vein of form with a well taken brace and defender Derrick Ngoobi found the other goal.

Bashir Mutanda’s earlier equalizer turned out to be a mere consolation for the visitors.

The first of Ssekamatte’s goals arrived in the 23rd minute with a powerful header past goalkeeper Muhammed Ssekebba off Andrew Kaggwa’s assist from the right flank.

Four minutes later, Bashir Mutanda brought the game level with a shot off the left foot through a forest of bodies for in the home side’s defence.

As Mbarara City was still celebrating the equalizer, Ssekamatte had other ideas altogether with his second goal on the evening slotting the ball home with his weaker right foot after a decent assist by Joseph Janjali to restore Soltilo Bright Stars’ lead.

At the start of the second half, Mbarara City rested Musa Ramathan for left back Jasper Aheebwa Baguma.

Mutanda later paved way for Derrick Raymond Onyai on the hour mark.

At the same time, Henry Kiwanuka who enjoyed a rare start for Soltilo Bright Stars was rested for Davis Ssekajja.

Ankole Lions defender Ibrahim Magandaazi was cautioned by the referee Ali Kaddu for unsporting conduct in the 67th minute.

A minute later, Soltilo Bright Stars celebrated yet another goal from defender Derrick Ngoobi.

Ngoobi buried home the rebound after an initial free-kick by Ssekamatte razed off the lower post.

Deservedly, Ssekamatte was named the pilsner man of the match, pocketing Shs 100,000 as a reward.

Ssekamatte, fresh from winning the MTN, ForteBet Real Stars and Pilsner player of April 2021 has now scored 12 league goals, one shy of the top scorer, Yunus Sentamu (Vipers)

Soltilo Bright Stars attained their 10th victory of the season in 23 games which takes them to 37 points, same as Police.

Baker Mbowa’s coached side remains unmoved in the 6th position because Police has a better goal difference.

Mbarara City, an entity coached by Charles Livingstone Mbabazi suffered their 7th loss of the season as they remain on 26 points and lie on the fringes of relegation.

Next in Line:

Soltilo Bright Stars visit BUL at the Kyabazinga stadium in Bugembe, Jinja city this Saturday, 15th May 2021.

On the same day, Mbarara City shall host Onduparaka at the Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara city.

Team Line Ups:

Soltilo Bright Stars XI: Simon Tamale (G.K), Andrew Kaggwa, Derrick Ngoobi, Andrew Kyambadde, Warren Bbule, Allan Katwe, Augustine Kacancu, Joseph Janjali,Joseph Akandwanaho, Henrt Kiwanuka, Sam Ssekamatte Kayongo

Subs: Shamulan Kamya (G.K), Samson Mutyaba, Davis Ssekagya, Ibrahim Kasinde, Emmanuel Loki, James Angu, Sulaiman Ssebuunza

Head coach: Baker Mbowa

Assistant Coach: Simon Peter Mugerwa

Mbarara City XI: Muhammed Ssekeba (G.K), Innocent Wafula, Hilary Mukundane (Captain), Ibrahim Magandazi, Karim Ramathan, Pistis Barenge, Ivan Eyam, Jude Ssemugabi, Bashir Mutanda, Solomon Okwalinga, Henry Kitengenyi

Subs: Martin Elungat (G.K), Zaidi Byekwaso, Ronald Otti, Steven Othieno, Swalik Bebe Ssegujja, Jasper Aheebwa Baguma, Raymond Derrick Onyai

Head coach: Livingstone Mbabazi

Assistant coach:

Match Officials: