2021 Captain’s Bell Golf Tournament:

Professionals : 20 th & 21 st May

: 20 & 21 May Main event: Saturday, 22nd May (Mode of play: Medal)

*At Uganda Golf Club, Kitante – Kampala (John Babiija Road, Kololo)

The Uganda Golf Club (UGC) Kitante in the heart of the Ugandan capital city, Kampala will be equated to an active bee-hive as the 2021 Captain’s Bell Golf tournament tees off on the 22nd May 2021.

Amateurs, the lion’s share of players for this championship will be joined by the professional golfers whose total kitty is Shs. 8,000,000.

These two cluster of golfers are keen prior to kick off barely 10 days to this event.

The professionals will tee off first on Thursday,20th May and will complete their 36 holes’ action on the following day.

The Uganda Golf Club course is in fine shape to host the 2021 Captain’s Bell Tournament

On Tuesday, May 11, 2021, the tournament main sponsors Absa Bank Uganda, joined by the UGC management officially launched the event before the media.

Uganda Golf Club honorary secretary Ruth Ssali warmly welcomed all the guests at the ceremony as she gave a rich insight into the tournament.

We shall be having the 2021 Captain’s Bell Tournament starting on 20th May with the professionals and the main event on 22nd May at Uganda Golf Club. We thank Absa Bank Uganda and other sponsors on board. We expected at least 250 players for this tournament which could be scaled down to 200 players because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ruth Ssali, Honoary Secretary, Uganda Golf Club

Shs. 30,000,000 was announced by ABSA managing director Mumba Kalifungwa as the total sponsorship package for the tournament that ushers in the new committee of the newly elected captain, Patrick Billy, who was absent at the event.

Ruth Ssali (left) receives the Shs 30M dummy cheque from Absa M.D Mumba Kalifungwa

Absa Bank Uganda has been a long-term partner of the Uganda Golf Club in driving growth and development of the game of golf in Uganda. We take great pride in having the opportunity to be on board for the Captain’s Bell Tournament. Which is an occasion and tournament that holds special significance to the both the Uganda Golf Club and to us. Absa believes in the power of sport to unite, uplift, encourage teamwork and community spirit and our association with the premier league is another way in which Absa seeks to do it. We are the official banking partner of the English Premier League in Africa, which a perfect alignment for the vibrant new brand and our business imperatives. We are committed to the on-going support for local sports clubs and look forward to deepening out ties with the fraternity of the Uganda Golf Club through more engagements like this in the future and help bring possibility to life for our customers and communities. Mumba Kalifungwa, Absa Bank Uganda’s Managing Director

For starters, Absa is also funds the Uganda Golf Open, Magical Kenyan Open and Absa Premiership League in South Africa.

Some of the Absa staff and Uganda Golf Club members pose for a group photo after the 2021 Captain’s Bell Launch

Partners:

Beside ABSA, a number of other partners are on board to make the championship a complete success.

These include Johnnie Walker, Wine To Be and Pepsi alongside the Uganda Golf Club management and Uganda Golf Union.

Prizes:

There will be prizes as well as trophies for the outstanding players on the day in both gender across the different groups for all the handicap categories.

Side-Bets:

Besides the main prizes, there are a couple of side bet rewards lined up for the longest drive (hole no.18), nearest to the pin (on hole 15), senior golfer’s prize and the runners up as well as the infamous piga mingi accolade.

Professional golfer Herman ‘Deco’ Mutebi confirmed to take part in the 2021 Captain’s Bell tournament at UGC

The tournament is a welcome avenue for the paid ranks players (golfers) who will be vying for 8M on the menu.

A collection of Ugandan professionals as Deo Akope, Ronald Rugumayo, Adolf Muhumuza, David Kamulindwa Amooti, Deco Herman Mutebi, Vincent Byamukama, George Olayo, Becca Mwanja, Robert Oluba, Denis Anguyo, Herman Mutaawe, Henry Lujja will be eager to compete for the money.

Uganda Golf Club Leaders:

Trustees:

Chairman: Dr. Sam Zaramba

Dr. Sam Zaramba Deputy chairman: Okello Ocero

Okello Ocero Secretary: Esther Okullo

Esther Okullo Members: Hon. Jim Muhwezi, Prof. George William Kanyeihamba

Committee Members: