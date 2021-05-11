The Uganda Men’s Rugby Sevens have been drawn in Pool B alongside France, Hong Kong, Chile and Jamaica for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Rugby 7s Repechage.

The draw was held on Tuesday afternoon at the Hotel Hermitage, Monaco and broadcast online on World Rugby website and social media platforms.

The Repechage is the final qualification tournament in which two women’s and one men’s team will book their slot at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. It will be held on June 19-20 at the Stade Louis II Stadium in Monaco.

Women’s Pools:

Pool A: Russia, Argentina, Mexico, Samoa.

Russia, Argentina, Mexico, Samoa. Pool B: Papua New Guinea, Kazakhstan, Jamaica, Tunisia.

Papua New Guinea, Kazakhstan, Jamaica, Tunisia. Pool C: France, Hong Kong, Colombia, Madagascar.

Men’s Pools:

Pool A: Samoa, Ireland, Tonga, Zimbabwe, Mexico.

Samoa, Ireland, Tonga, Zimbabwe, Mexico. Pool B: France, Hong Kong, Chile, Uganda, Jamaica.

Uganda began their preparations for this tournament early at the beginning of the year with residential training camps in Kapchorwa and Jinja.

Adrian Kasito Credit: Alex Cook/Dubai 7s

The training squad also took part in the Emirates Invitational 7s in Dubai, UAE at the end of March and are currently in Stellenbosch, South Africa for the Rugby Africa Solidarity Camp.