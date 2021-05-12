Busoga United 1-1 Wakiso Giants

An own goal from goalkeeper Rogers Omwedwa salvaged a point for visiting 10-man Wakiso Giants as they drew 1-1 with Busoga United at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

Sharif Kimbowa had put the hosts into the driving seat in the first half but Abel Kikomeko’s men failed to hold on for all points.

The visitors started well but were pegged when Kimbowa netted from Ivan Wani’s corner at the far post.

Douglas Bamweyana reacted immediately taking off right back Muwadda Kateregga for Edward Satulo as the visitors remained in search for the leveller.

Gadafi Wahab also replaced Ibrahim Kasule at half time as the Purple Sharks took control of proceedings pinning the hosts in their own half.

But it was still Busoga United that crafted out the better goal scoring opportunities on the counter with Kimbowa hitting the base of the post with an open goal at his mercy while Samson Kiirya pulled two good saves to deny U-20 starlet Ismail Mugulusi.

Bamweyana’s men woes continued as they were reduced to ten men after Hassan Wasswa was sent off for a foul on Mugulusi with fourteen minutes to play.

But they still pressurised and they were duly paid when Omwedwa failed to deal with Ivan Bogere’s cross from the right with pressure from Viane Ssekajugo in the 80th minute.

The draw kept Wakiso Giants 9th on the table with 27 points while Busoga United are 13th with 25 points.

The Purple Sharks’ next game is at home to Kitara on Saturday while Busoga United will play away to MYDA on the same day.