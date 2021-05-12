Wednesday May 12, 2021

MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 4pm

Police and KCCA lock horns in the Lugogo derby on Wednesday with either seeking to bounce back after back to back league defeats.

The hosts have lost to both Wakiso Giants (3-1) and Express (2-0) while the visitors fell to Soltilo Bright Stars (2-0) and rivals Vipers (2-1) in their past two league outings.

Those results all but ended their title hopes and the fight to finish in a decent position will be the important aspect coming into this clash.

Muwadda Mawejje celebrates goal against KCCA in the reverse fixture that ended in a 1-1 draw Credit: John Batanudde

Both coaches have talked the importance of a return to winning ways with Morley Byekwaso stating that the most effective side will take the day.

“We want to get back to winning ways. We face a tough team in Police,” he said.

“We need to bounce back after losing back to back games in the league at home. We need to pick lessons from the past games and use that kind of experience going forward.

“Police is an offensive team just like us and this is likely to be an affair of who is more clinical in front of goal.”

Sadat Anaku celebates his goal against Police Credit: John Batanudde

Police have midfielders Johnson Odong and Frank Tumwesigye Zaga back from injury and so is Henry Katongole who missed the game at Express FC.

Both Cops and the Kasasiro are tied on 37 points with Byekwaso’s side in fourth due to superior goal difference.

KCCA have a superior record against the 2005 champions with 17 wins in the past 22 meetings losing none.