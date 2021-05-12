Wednesday May 12, 2021

St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 4pm Live on TV

A game that could mean a lot in the title race is on at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende on Wednesday as Vipers host table leaders URA.

The hosts come into the back of a morale boosting 2-1 win at KCCA that kept them just within a point of the tax men but are winless in their past three home games in all competitions.

On the other hand, URA put behind their Cup elimination frustration to beat Onduparaka 3-1 at Ndejje to stay at the top.

Sam Ssimbwa’s side have enjoyed their previous visits to Kitende winning three of the past away games at Vipers against the hosts’ two wins with the rest ending in draws.

A win for Vipers will see them leapfrog their day’s visitors into top spot on 52 points while victory for Sam Ssimbwa’s team will open a four point gap at the top with seven games to play.

Yunus Sentamu will pose the biggest threat to the four time champions’ defence manned by former Venom Benjamin Nyakoojo while another former Venom, Steven Mukwala will be tasked to look for goals on the other end.