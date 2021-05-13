Entebbe Eid Cup 2021:

Final:

Entebbe Navigators 0 (7) – 0 (6) Elite

Semi-finals:

Entebbe Navigator 0 (5) – 0 (4) Calvary

Calvary Elite 1-0 Kiwafu Central

Entebbe Navigators Soccer Academy won their second trophy in 2021 as they lifted the 2021 Eid Cup at the regreened Kiwafu play ground in Entebbe Municipality, Division B.

Yassa Lukuba’s coached side required a tense and dramatic shoot out 6-5 victory over Elite after normal time had ended goal-less.

A capacity and passionate cheering crowd witnessed an end to end affair in normal time, often retarded by the bumpy playing surface and out-grown grass of the facility recently regreened by the Division B authorities.

Entebbe Navigators Soccer Academy team players pose for a group photo prior to kick off at the Kiwafu Play ground

The Entebbe Navigators’ players composed themselves to score all their six penalties through Isaac Kyeyune, Muzaid Ali, Andrew Kawooya, captain Lukeman Kalule, Tom Kakaire, Akim Wasswa and Felix Abshia.

Elite’s only grey patch in the shoot-out was a blown over shot from 12 yards by captain Abdallah Song.

The Navigators’ head coach Lukuba hailed the superb performance from his players which he attributed to teamwork and commitment.

“We worked as a team and we were committed to perform right from the group stages to the final match. I salute the character of the players” Lukuba disclosed.

Entebbe Navigators Soccer Academy celebrate with their trophy and goat

The championship attracted as many as 10 teams with Entebbe Municipality in Division B under the leadership of newly elected LC IV councillor Kasawuli Bawonga.

“It is humbling to organize such a tournament and teams turn up. I will remain active with sports upon my new post of LC IV Councillor” Bawonga told the gathered spectators at the sports facility sandwiched by residences.

During the final match, the chief guest was Stanley Namayirira, the out-going Division B chairman who was flanked by a string of councillors.

Council Kasawuli Bawonga (extreme right) flanked by the other guests in the VIP tent at Kiwafu play ground

Chief guest Stanley Namayirira (second from left)

Namayirira in his speech pledged to continue supporting sports development in Entebbe before he hinted of returning to active politics just in case court declares a by-election for the mayoral position.

“I will continue supporting sports in Entebbe Municipality. To my fans, I am active in politics and just in case court calls for a by-election (for Mayoral seat), I will stand and soon, I will let you know the party” Namayirira disclosed.

A section of fans at the Kiwafu play ground in Division B, Entebbe Municipality watching the final match

Each of the participating teams got a certificate of participation

Entebbe Navigators team was rewarded with a glittering trophy and a goat.

The runners up (Elite) got two balls for the brave act.

Each of the participating teams also got a certificate of appreciation.

Entebbe Navigators Captain Lukeman Kalule poses with the youngsters holding the trophy