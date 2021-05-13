Masaza Cup 2020 top scorer Charles Bbaale has joined Buganda Regional entity Kajjansi United Football Club on a short term deal.

The development was confirmed by the player’s representative Denis Namanya of Prosper Sports Agency.

“We have reached an agreement with the management of Kajjansi United Football Club for Charles Bbaale to play for them for one season. We wish the player success and fruitful deliberations at the club” Namanya disclosed.

Bbaale was top scorer for the 2020 Masaza Cup tournament with 8 goals to his name as he guided Gomba to an unprecedented fifth title.

Charles Bbaale races to the ball during a Masaza Cup game at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

The left footed forward has been attached to Mbarara based Terrazo and Tiles which is now playing in the FUFA Big League.

Last season, Terrazo and Tiles was promoted from the Western region league to the second division and Bbaale had a hand in the club’s promotion.

At Kajjansi United, he joins a star studded side that also has the 2020 Masaza Cup Most Valuable Player (MVP) Arafat Usama, among other players.

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) recently confirmed that the regional leagues across the country will be played with the exact dates yet to be confirmed.

FUFA’s 24th Executive committee meeting of 30th April 2021 confirmed the development as the third division clubs in all the eight regions of FUFA will get underway soon.

The fourth and fifth division clubs were postponed to next season because of the raging Coronavirus pandemic.