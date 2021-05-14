FUFA Women Super League

Group B

Rines SS WFC, Town View SS Bugiri, Bunyaruguru Girls FC, She Kataka

After successful completion of Group A, action in the FUFA Women Elite League will resume this Saturday with four teams fighting to make it to the knockout phase.

Group B has Rines SS WFC from Wakiso District, She Kataka from Mbale District, Bunyaruguru Girls from Rubirizi District and Town View SS from Bugiri District.

The opening games on Saturday will see Town View SS taking on Bunyaruguru Girls at 9am while She Kataka will be up against Rines SS WFC in the midmorning encounter.

Below is a look at each of the 4 teams in Group B

Rines SS WFC

The club suffered a major setback as they prepared to take part in this year’s FUFA Women Elite League following the death of owner and founder, Richard Byamukama in March this year.

However, they seem ready despite the setback and clearly look favourites to come out of Group B.

Under the stewardship of Coach Bright Nyanzi, the realistic target for the Wakiso based side is to win promotion to the FUFA Women Super League but the tactician knows the challenge ahead and hopes his troops will be up to the task.

“We are ready. The players are in good shape and waiting to compete. Our target is to try and get to the top division but we know the journey ahead of us. This means we must play to our best in every game at the tournament.” He told Kawowo Sports.

The addition of defender Shakira Nalule who has also been appointed the team captain plus goalkeeper Elsie Najjemba gives Rines SS WFC a better look, adding to other players like Eva Nagayi and Florence Nakalule.

Bunyaruguru Girls

All the way from Rubirizi District, Western Uganda, the club will be in for a stern test as they seek to make a realistic impression at the tournament.

Even before setting foot at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru, Bunyaruguru Girls seem to have challenges. They had five of their players test positive for COVID-19 and by 10PM on Friday, they had no reached camp.

New coach Meddie Nyanzi will hope that the addition of players like Norah Alupo, Esther Namaganda, Irene Akiror and Aldrine Musimenta all on loan from Lady Doves will help make them a better oufit.

She Kataka FC

Tried and tested Nimrod Kintu is the coach of She Kataka and has teamed up with Jovan Magino who both work at Amus College in Bukedea District to try and deliver success.

Magino is a reknown figure in Mbale and has over the years groomed players. Teaming up with Kintu makes She Kataka a tough opponent at the tournament.

The key players for the club include skipper Zaina Nandede, Esther Beatrice Adokole and Esther Namataka who have previously earned calls to the Uganda U17 National Team.

Town View SS, Bugiri

The team is under the guidance of Godfrey Mwambazi who upon arrival in Njeru stated that the prime target is to advance past the group stage.

“It is a big challenge for us but we know the target we want to achieve and therefore we must work towards it.”

He has added three players to the team that played last season with Dorcus Kwikiriza and Shakira Kaudha joining from Agape SS, Busembatya while Rachael Nakawungu has been promoted from the club academy.