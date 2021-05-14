Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 24)

Friday, 14 May 2021: MYDA Vs Busoga United

At King George IV Memorial Stadium, Tororo (4 PM)

When Busoga United hosted Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) at the FUFA Technical Center – Njeru on 9th March 2021, none of these two clubs had managed a win in as many games.

Busoga United managed to win 1-0 on the day, thank to Shaka Ssozi’s goal.

As these two clubs face off in the return leg at the King George IV Memorial Stadium in Tororo, a lot of water has gone down the drain.

First things first, MYDA has since changed their technical wing with former coach Abdul Samadu Musafiri shown the exit door and his assistant Elisha Madanda taking over.

MYDA has only registered 2 wins, 5 draws and 16 losses in the 23 matches played as they are embedded in the relegation zone with 11 points.

Busoga United has managed 5 other victories to make it 6 out of 23 matches with 26 points.

Therefore the return leg in Tororo will present a case for both clubs to continue with the survival battle with 7 games left on the menu.

Busoga United Head Coach Abbey Bogere Kikomeko Credit: John Batanudde

Abbey Bogere Kikomeko, head coach at MYDA returns to Tororo, his home grown area but he will be merciless as the club fights for the maximum points to survive the relegation monster.

On form striker Sharif Kimbowa, Ivan Wani, Anthony Mayanja, Paul Ssekulima, Ssozi, Franco Balabala Magero, Isaac Wagoina, Isma Mugulusi, Edwin Opaala Mukisa, Gerald Bagoole, George Kasonko, Jeromy Kirya, goalkeeper Rogers Omwedwa are some of the key players that will lift Busoga United away.

Defender Douglas Muganga may miss the game as he is with the Uganda Sand Cranes in preparation for the AFCON beach soccer finals.

Busoga United players celebrate a goal

MYDA will look to Ibrahim Nsiimbe, Eric Mutebi, Peter Mutebi, Paul Musamali, Amos Etojo, Derrick Basoga and others for the much needed inspiration away from home.

