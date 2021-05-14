Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 24): Friday, 14th May 2021

MYDA 3-0 Busoga United

Malaba Youth Development Assoication (MYDA) convincingly humbled visiting Busoga United 3-0 at the King George IV Memorial Stadium in Tororo municipality.

This was the opening game on match day 24 of the Uganda Premier League which climaxes over the weekend.

Sharp forward Ibrahim Nsimbe notched a hat-trick in a match that the home side dominated from start to finish.

The first of Nsimbe’s three goals arrived in the 21st minute, a shot from distance past goalkeeper Rogers Omedwa.

He then leveled the scores on the stroke of half time as the “Flying Eagles” as the team is christened bossed the opening stanza 2-0.

On the hour mark, Nsimbe capped his wonderful showing in office with another long range shot into the roof of the net.

Busoga United was messy and miserable on the evening, even missing a first half penalty through Sharif Kimbowa.

Nsimbe was deservedly named the pilsner player of the match for his magical performance and three goals which takes his personal tally to 10 in the season.

Ibrahim Nsiimbe holds the ball and man of the match placard

This was only MYDA’s third victory of the season in 24 matches since being promoted to the top flight division.

MYDA now has 14 points and remain second from bottom.

Busoga United suffered their 10th defeat of the season which leaves them with 26 points, and 13th on the 16 team log.

Next Matches:

MYDA makes the long trip to Masindi on Tuesday, 18th May 2021 to face bottom placed Kitara at the Masindi Municipal Stadium.

A day later, Busoga United shall host current table leaders Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

Meanwhile, action on match day 24 continues on Saturday, 15th May 2021 with six matches and shall climax on the subsequent day when KCCA hosts Kyetume at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Team Line Ups:

MYDA XI: Andrew Ssekandi (G.K), Brandy Lojum, Amos Etojo, Isma Mafabi, Derrick Basoga, Stephen Okello, Eric Mutebi, Paul Musamali, Amos Kirya, Ibrahim Nsimbe, Rashid Mpata

Subs: Isaac Osikol (G.K), Peter Mutebi, Mark Bassi, Faisal Muledhu, Dickson Outta, Martin Mande, Moses Batali

Head coach: Elisha Madanda

Busoga United XI: Rogers Omedwa (G.K), Franco Onen, George Kalyowa, Magero Balabala, Shafic Kakeeto, George Kasonko, Jeromy Kirya, Elvis Ngonde, Anthony Mayanja, Joseph Opolot, Sharif Kimbowa

Subs: Delton Oyo (G.K), Isaac Wagoina, Ibrahim Ekellot, Shaka Ssozi, Musa Magumba, Edrine Opaala Mukisa, Abubakeri Otwao

Head coach: Abbey Bogere Kikomeko

Match Officials:

Referee: Lucky Kasalirwe

Lucky Kasalirwe Assistant Referee 1: Samuel Mbabali

Samuel Mbabali Assistant Referee 2 : Stephen Kimayo

: Stephen Kimayo Fourth Official : Muzamiru Waiswa

: Muzamiru Waiswa Assessor: Rajab Waiswa

Other Match Day 24 Games:

Saturday, 15th May 2021:

SC Villa Vs Vipers – Military Barracks Stadium, Bombo

Mbarara City Vs Onduparaka – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara

BUL Vs Soltilo Bright Stars – Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe – Jinja city

Wakiso Giants Vs Kitara – Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium

Express Vs UPDF – Betway Mutesa II Wankukukuku Stadium

URA Vs Police – Arena of Visions, Ndejje University

Sunday, 16th May 2021: