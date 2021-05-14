Moses Oloya Tournament 2021:

Official opening Match (Group A):

Walukuba West 0-0 Masese 2

A mammoth crowd gathered at the Walukuba West Community Centre Play-ground on Eid day to witness the official opening match for the 2021 Moses Oloya tournament.

By the end of the 90 minutes, Walukuba West and Masese 2 had both failed to find the back of the net to share the spoils.

This was the first of the numerous group stage matches that will run until September 2021.

Alfred Ochaya, the chairperson of the local organizing committee lauded the teams, referees, football administrators and fans that graced the opener.

He further elucidated on the objectives of this tourney.

“As generations phase out, we need to prepare for those yet to come. This is one of the objectives for the Moses Oloya tournament” Ochaya explained.

Masese 2 Team Line up

The opening match was also attended by Muwada Bilali, the chairman of the Jinja District Football Association, among other personalities.

The next game will be played on Sunday, 16th May 2021 in group B between Walukuba East and Masese 1 at the Walukuba West Community Centre Play ground.

Moses Oloya started his football career in Walukuba before he was signed by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

He has since featured for top premier clubs in Vietnam as Xuan Thanh Sai Gon, Becamex Binh Duong and currently Ha Noi.

In 2016, he had a season in Russia at Kuban Krasnodar where he featured in 68 games, scoring two goals.

Walukuba West player in action

“The purpose of the Moses Oloya tournament is an opportunity for the player to give back to the local community and promote talent among the youth in the Eastern region” Ochaya adds.

The championship has 10 teams divided into 2 groups (A and B).

Group A has Walukuba West, Jinja Central Boma, Masese 2, Mpumudde and Masese 3.

The group B teams are; Walukuba East, Jinja Central West, Masese 1, Bugembe and Veterans.

Walukuba is a famous place for producing talented sportsmen in the country.

By close of business, there will be prizes (trophies, medals, balls. jerseys and a bull) to the exceling teams and individual players.

Part of the crowd watching the Moses Oloya 2021 opening match between Walukuba West and Masese2

Pools:

Group A: Walukuba West, Jinja Central Boma, Masese 2, Mpumudde and Masese 3

Detailed Fixtures:

Thursday, 13th May 2021: Walukuba West 0-0 Masese 2

Saturday, 22nd May 2021: Jinja Central Boma Vs Mpumudde – Walukuba West Community Centre Play ground

Saturday, 5th June 2021: Masese 2 Vs Masese 3 – Walukuba West Community Centre Play ground

Sunday, 13th June 2021: Masese 1 Vs Veterans – Walukuba West Community Centre Play ground

Saturday, 3rd July 2021: Mpumudde Vs Masese 2 – Walukuba West Community Centre Play ground

Saturday, 17th July 2021: Masese 3 Vs Walukuba West – Walukuba West Community Centre Play ground

Saturday, 31st July 2021: Mpumudde Vs Masese 3 – Walukuba West Community Centre Play ground

Saturday, 14th August 2021: Jinja Central Boma Vs Masese 2 – Walukuba West Community Centre Play ground

Saturday, 28th August 2021: Walukuba West Vs Mpumudde – Walukuba West Community Centre Play ground

Saturday, 11th September 2021: Jinja Central Boma Vs Masese 3 – Walukuba West Community Centre Play ground

Moses Oloya Local Organizing Committee: