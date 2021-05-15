Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League – Matchday 8 Rescheduled Fixture

Result: Rhinos 03-15 Buffaloes

The 2021 Nile Stout Rugby Premier League concluded on Saturday afternoon just like it had started eleven weeks ago – with a Buffaloes win.

The Kyadondo-based outfit beat Rhinos, 15-03, in a rescheduled matchday eight tie played at Legends Rugby Grounds. It was an identical result from the first match of the season when they beat Rams at Kyadondo to set the season on a quick sprint.

In this final match of the short format single-leg round robin season, a brace of tries from tighthead prop Kenneth Ochaka scored in the second half ensured Buffaloes cemented their position in fifth place on the table.

The evenly matched teams could not breach each other’s defenses in the first half. Halfbacks Ivan Kirabo and Kevin Ivan Makmot split the uprights once each for a 03-03 halftime score.

A change of tactics from Buffaloes coach Edgar Lemerigar to spread the game across the entire width of the pitch enabled them to keep Rhinos on the back foot. Rhinos relentless defense inside their red zone was undone by handling errors and discipline, or lack thereof, which turned over possession to their opposition.

Nonetheless, the Rhinos camp will be pleased not just with their performance this afternoon, but the entire season. Having narrowly survived relegation by a boardroom decision in the 2019/20 season, Rhinos have finished in seventh place as they embark on a rebuilding process.

The 2021 Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League thus concludes after 45 matches of thrilling rugby with Kobs Rugby Club winning the title in a flawless fashion.