Friday Result

MC Alger 1-1 Wydad Casablanca

Saturday Fixtures

Al Ahly Vs Sundowns 10pm Live on KBC TV

Kaizer Chiefs Vs Simba 7pm

CR Belouizdad Vs Esperance 7pm

Al Ahly and Sundowns face off in arguably the biggest game of the quarter finals on Saturday at the Al Salam stadium, Cairo.

The fixture pits former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane against his former a side; a team he managed for eight years until 2020 and helped them win the Caf Champions League in 2016.

His successor Manqoba Mngqithi can’t wait to face his former boss and has labelled the clash as the game of the century.

“We respect Al Ahly and know how dangerous they are,” Manqoba told Kingfut. “I previously worked with Mosimane for six years and he knows how we think, but we also know how he thinks,” he added.

“I consider it the game of the century because all of Africa is interested in it. Every team knows the other.

“Facing Mosimane? I respect every coach of any team. We respect Mosimane very much and he was a member of our system, but let’s see now who will win the last test.”

Mosimane himself is optimistic of a good result despite admitting facing a very strong Sundowns team.

“We are facing a strong team that have many distinct individuals,” he stated as quoted by Kingfut.

“But I believe in the capabilities of Al Ahly players, after we performed well in the Club World Cup against Bayern Munich and Palmeiras, and against Zamalek in our previous confrontations. This makes me optimistic.”

Elsewhere, another South African side – Kaizer Chiefs host Simba of Tanzania with either targeting decent first leg result.

Taddeo Lwanga and company go into the game confident after topping a group that had record winners Al Ahly and season campaigners AS Vita of DR Congo.

The other fixture on the night will see Algeria’s CR Belouizdad host Tunisia giants Esperance.

On Friday, MC Alger came from a goal down to snatch a first leg draw against Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca.