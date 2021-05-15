Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 24):

Saturday, 15th May 2021: Express Vs UPDF – Betway Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium (4 PM)

Express Football Club head coach Wasswa Bbosa has cautioned his charges to take every game in thy midst like a cup final.

Bbosa made the remarks during the team’s final preparations prior to their home engagement against army side Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) at the Betway Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium on Saturday.

“At this stage, every game we play is like a cup final. There are 7 matches remaining before the close of the season and as we take on UPDF, a side that we lost to, we must be cautious” Bbosa cautioned.

Richard Wasswa Bbosa, Express head coach on duty during Express’ home game at Wankulukuku Credit: John Batanudde

Express will be boosted by the timely return of left back Arthur Kiggundu who had spent close to four weeks in the sick bay, alongside Abel Eturude and George Ssenkaaba.

The Red Eagles are fresh from the 3-2 win on the road over Kyetume at the Nakisunga Ssaza play ground, in a match striker Erick Kenzo Kambale struck a hat-trick.

Kambale will be joined by other club talismen as Godfrey Lwesibawa, Mahad Yaya Kakooza,skipper Enock Walusimbi, Murushid Juuko, goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga, Frank Kalanda and others.

The visitors, Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) are on a different wavelength as they have struggled for form in the recent times, with the latest result being a 1-all home draw against MYDA at Bombo.

UPDF players celebrate a goal during the previous match day

The army side has also had internal woes that range from the reported suspension of head coach Kefa Kisala to player injuries.

Midfielder Ibrahim Wamannah is out until the new season with a foot injury while Dickens Okwir is recovering from a head cut.

With Sam Kintu low on fitness, the army funded club will use Bernard Muwanga as Wammanah’s replacement in holding midfielder.

Any of the goalkeepers Eric Kibowa or Yusuf Wasswa could start in goal posts with Isa Mubiru (left back), James Begisa (right back) as well as the central defensive pairing of skipper Denis Ssekitoleko and Joseph Bright Vuni available for service.

Roden Ruben Kabuye, former Express forward Davis Kasirye, Charles Ssebutinde, Brian Kayanja, Brian Kalumba, Musa Esere and Ezikiel Katende are also available.

This is one of the six matches lined up on Saturday, 15th May 2021.

In the other games, Sports Club Villa hosts Vipers at the Military Barracks Stadium, Bombo and Mbarara City is home to Onduparaka at Kakyeka in Mbarara.

BUL takes on on-form Soltilo Bright Stars at the Kyabazinga Stadium, Wakiso Giants face Kitara at the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium and URA will be eyeing to consolidate summit spot with a home duel against Police at the Arena of Visions, Ndejje University.

Sunday’s only league duel will witness KCCA host Kyetume at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Friday Result: MYDA 3-0 Busoga United

Other Match Day 24 Games:

Saturday, 15th May 2021:

SC Villa Vs Vipers – Military Barracks Stadium, Bombo

Mbarara City Vs Onduparaka – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara

BUL Vs Soltilo Bright Stars – Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe – Jinja city

Wakiso Giants Vs Kitara – Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium

URA Vs Police – Arena of Visions, Ndejje University

Sunday, 16th May 2021: