Budo League Season IV: Sunday, 16th May 2020

Legends Rugby Grounds, Lugogo – Kampala

The much anticipated climax to season four of the Budo League shall take place this Sunday May 16 at Legends Rugby Grounds, Lugogo in Kampala.

The 10-aside Guinness sponsored league is set to hold an actioned-packed day as the crowd favorites Thazoballo shall take on the Peaky Blinders in the first round of the semi-finals.

The Centurions will play Accumulators in the other main semi-cup finals.

Centurions in action against Peaky Blinders during the Buddo League IV

The day will also see second-tier semi-finalists, Takoradi take on Quaballo in the first game of the George Ssemivule Cup.

Abachuba will go against Massape in the other game. After the regular season, the top four outfits in the 13- team league feature in the main cup semis while fifth to eighth placed sides feature in the second- tier semis.

The seasons top four outfits are Peaky Blinders with a total of 27 points, they are followed by Centurions and Accumulators who are tied in second place with 26 points while Thazoballo are fourth with 24 points.

According to the league’s spokesperson, Timothy Bukenya, the outing is a cocktail of football, socializing and networking for the alumni of Kings College Budo.

The league is not just about football, but networking too and we take off time to socialize as Budonians with the teams formed by the class years. Timothy Bukenya, Buddo League spokesperson

Elizabeth Mutamuliza, the Guinness Brand Manager confirmed how Guinness is committed to supporting activities that bring together fans of the beautiful game at all levels.

Guinness and football are a perfect match. We are proud of our partnership with the Budo League because they embody the attributes of Guinness. They are bold and made of more. It is our way of not only giving back but being present in our consumers’ lives and sharing in moments like these. Elizabeth Mutamuliza, Guinness Brand manager

The league that had taken a hiatus due to Covid-19 restrictions resumed after government gave a green light to sporting events to conclude the season.

The event will be held in adherence to Standard Operating Procedures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

South Africa were victorious during season II

Background:

The Budo League (TBL) started in March 2018 with seven (7) teams each representing a house from Kings’ College Budo and one (1) guest team.

In this context a “House” is the term used in reference to the dormitories at Budo. The March 2018 inter-house edition was dubbed “The Easter Competitions” in a spirit of rekindling old memories of the famous Easter tournament that was [and is still] organized at Budo during the Easter period.

The Easter Completion was hosted at the Kyambogo Futsal Arena and lasted for eight (8) weeks with the final played on Easter Monday.

This inaugural edition was won by Ghana house. TBL Season 2 took on the same format inter-house format.

It kicked off in August 2018 and lasted four (4) months. It also took place at the Kyambogo Futsal Arena and was won by South Africa House.

The number of participants has been growing steadily since March 2018 and TBL’s Organising Committee (FA) has decided to progress it from an inter-house competition to an interclass competition i.e. competition amongst the various years of study.

This class based system aims at making the competition more inclusive which goal has already been manifested in part by seeing an increase in the number of participating teams from eight (8) to twelve (12).

Vision & Mission

TBL seeks to bring together Old Budonians through footballing sport in order to provide a platform for networking, building solidarity, maintaining fitness and good health amongst the Old Budonian community across the world.

Objectives

• To create a vibrant platform where Old Budonians can interact on a more regular basis.

• To bring together Old Budonians from different generations and walks of life in a mutually beneficial way.

• To enable the participants interact, keep in touch and share information like business opportunities.

• To maintain and avail a platform for mutual business support to Old Budonians and other members of the community.

• To nurture a vibrant and strong community that will go to the level of providing the required social support for its members.

• To ensure that the members are healthy and fit through participating in the soccer games.

• To provide social/economic support for its members and to the community.