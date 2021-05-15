Intelligent and fast paced midfielder Abdulnoor Lukwata is expected to sign a semi-professional contract with Somalia Premier League side Heegan Football Club.

Lukwata departs for the Somalian city of Mogadishu on Sunday morning aboard Uganda Airlines on flight UR 520.

Christened as “Fresh Kid”, Lukwata is well known for his blistering speed, quick thinking, ball passing skills and fancy dribbling abilities.

He has since expressed the desire and urge to play in the Somalia Premier League as a stepping stone to his growing career.

“This is part of my football journey. I want to feature prominently in the Somalia Premier League. It is only part of my bigger life project. I want to play in Europe at some stage in my life” he disclosed.

Abdulnoor Lukwata crosses the ball during a competitive game at Onduparaka

Lukwata has previously played at Simba (now UPDF), Onduparaka and lately Tanzania’s African Lyon.

He will join the swelling list of Ugandans plying their trade in Somalia.

At Heegan, he will join Henry Wamala and Martin Aniku.

Aniku has previously played at Proline and Doves All Stars Football Clubs.

Wamala featured at Lweza, Entebbe and Nyamityobora among other clubs in the Uganda Premier League.

There will be no time to rest for Lukwata and company as they are expected to face Midmo in the Somalia Premier League on Monday, 17th May 2021.

Profile:

Full Names: Abdul Noor Lukwata

Abdul Noor Lukwata Nick-Names : Speed Merchant & Fresh Kid

: Speed Merchant & Fresh Kid Date of Birth : 13 th September 2000

: 13 September 2000 Parents: Mariam Namiiro and Hajji Abdul Lukwata ( Deceased )

Mariam Namiiro and Hajji Abdul Lukwata ( ) Place of Birth : Mulago Hospital, Masaka

: Mulago Hospital, Masaka Education: Stella Maris Primary School – Kyabakuuza (P1-P4) & Nyendo Modern Primary (P5-P7), Nkumba SS (S1), Bulo Parents – S3 & S4 (2014-2015), Masaka SS – S5 & S6 (2016-2017)

Stella Maris Primary School – Kyabakuuza (P1-P4) & Nyendo Modern Primary (P5-P7), Nkumba SS (S1), Bulo Parents – S3 & S4 (2014-2015), Masaka SS – S5 & S6 (2016-2017) Football Career : Express Soccer Academy, Masaka – Nyendo (2016-2017), Simba – Saints (June 2016 – January 2019), Onduparaka (2019), African Lyon – Tanzania (2020 –2021)

: Express Soccer Academy, Masaka – Nyendo (2016-2017), Simba – Saints (June 2016 – January 2019), Onduparaka (2019), African Lyon – Tanzania (2020 –2021) Memorable Match : Onduparaka 1-0 Wakiso Giants (Played at the Green Light Stadium, Arua)

: Onduparaka Wakiso Giants (Played at the Green Light Stadium, Arua) Toughest Match : Masaka SS 1-0 Bulo Parents (*Was on losing side)

: Masaka SS Bulo Parents (*Was on losing side) Toughest Opponent: Timothy Awanyi

Role Models:

Local: Allan Kateregga

Allan Kateregga International: Mo Salah (Egypt) & Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)

Best Dish: Matooke (Plantain), Cassava, Yam, Fish & Greens

Achievements: UMEA Primary Champion (Nyendo Modern Primary) – 2009, 2010, 2011, U-14 Coca Cola Champion 2011 (Nyendo Modern Primary), UMEA Cup 2016 Champion (Masaka SS), Runners up UMEA Secondary Cup (Bulo Parents – 2015), Top Scorer UMEA Primary Competition 2009 – 15 Goals, (2010 – 17 Goals), 2011 – 20 Goals, Top Scorer U-14 Coca Cola Cup (47 Goals), MVP UMEA Secondary Cup (2013), Best Youngest Player (UMEA Secondary Cup – 2013)