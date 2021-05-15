Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 24):

Saturday, 15th May 2021: Mbarara City Vs Onduparaka – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara city

There are vivid emotions every time a player, coach or administrator faces a side that he served previously with diligence.

Such will be the mood as West Nile based Uganda Premier League entity Onduparaka makes the long trip down to Western Uganda to face the home side, Mbarara City albeit the “Ankole Lions” at the Kakyeka Stadium.

Mbarara City’s duo of Charles Livingstone Mbabazi (head coach) and midfielder Solomon Okwalinga once served at Onduparaka before switching allegiance.

In a way, it will be an emotional reunion of sorts for the two parties but business as usual on the field of play.

When Mbabazi left Onduparaka, he made a stop over at Wakiso Giants and later Kyetume before returning to Mbarara City for another tenure of service.

Against Onduparaka, Mbarara City faces a motivated opponent fresh from their 1-0 home against giants Sports Club Villa at the Green Light.

Mbarara City’s latest two outings produced a point with the 1-all draw at BUL in Jinja city and the disappointing 3-1 loss away to Soltilo Bright Stars at Kavumba Recreational Stadium, 24 hours later.

Mbarara City XI Vs SC Villa

Key Actors:

Mbabazi aside, the Ankole Lions has the ammunition to fire the Catarpillars.

Limping goalkeeper Martin Elungat could be left out as Muhammed Ssekebba enjoys another spell in between the goal posts.

Zaidi Byekwaso, Jasper Aheebwa Baguma, Ronald Otti, Ibrahim Magandazi, Karim Ramathan and skipper Hillary Mukundane are defenders available at a time left back John Adriko is out to the sick bay until possibly end of the season.

Pistis Barenge and Swalik Bebe Ssegujja are available options in central defensive midfield.

Okwalinga, Henry Kitengenyi, Jude Ssemugabi, Bashir Mutanda, Raymond Derrick Onyai, Ivan Eyam and others are some of the offensive minded players at the home team’s disposal.

Onduparaka, under head coach Joseph Harold Mutyaba has blown hot and cold this term.

Onduparaka’s Living Kabon celebrates the match winner against Sports Club Villa iat the AbaBet Green Light Stadium, Arua

The Caterpillars’ talisman Living Kabon will be expected to transform his personal form to perfection, of course with the backing of other teammates.

Michael Kagiri, Augustine Opoka and Tonny Kyamera are all options in the goalkeeping department.

Mahdi Ajobe, Jamal Malish, Noel Nasasira, Amis Muwonge, Gabriel Matata, Denis Andama, Emmanuel Ssenkayi and former Uganda U-17 midfielder Joel Jangeyambe, Rashid Okocha, Gibson Adihno are some of the likely players Onduparaka could field away from home.

Coming to this match, Onduparaka is 11th with 27 points, a point better than Mbarara City who are 12th on the 16 team log.

Referee William Nkurunziza will officiate Mbarara City against Onduparaka at Kakyeka stadium

This match will be handled by George William “Brown” Nkurunziza as center referee.

He will be assisted by Mustafa Mafumu Bahiga and Sharif Lulenzi as first and second assistants respectively.

Ali Kaddu Kizza is the fourth official as Busoga Kingdom minister of sports Owek. Amin Bbosa Nkono is the referee assessor.

Kick off is 4 PM.

