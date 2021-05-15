Saturday May 15, 2021

Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku 4pm

Seventh placed UPDF could go straight games with no maximum points if they fall to on form Express at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku.

The Red Eagles, third on the log with 49 points, just two behind leaders have an opportunity to go top if both Vipers and URA fall against Villa and Police respectively.

Wasswa Bbosa’s side lost the reverse fixture 1-0 at Bombo, their first defeat of the campaign but are confident coming into the match after winning four successive games including an away win at Vipers.

They are boosted by the return of left back Arthur Kiggundu and Abel Eturude after long injury lay off.

The fixture will be the first time Kefa Kisala returns to Wankulukuku as a coach since being sacked by the Red Eagles more than two years ago.

There are reports that if the side lose against his former bosses, he will be axed and that makes the tie more interesting.

Eric Kambale remains the man to inspire the Red Eagles while the visitors will look to Brians Kayanja and Kalumba for goals on the afternoon.

Elsewhere, Wakiso Giants host Kitara at Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Onduparaka are away to Mbarara City while Bul host Soltilo Bright Stars.

The big ones will see Villa host Vipers and URA at home to 2005 champions Police FC

Other fixtures 4pm