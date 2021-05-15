Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 24):

Saturday, 15 May 2021 Results:

Sports Club Villa 1-3 Vipers

Vipers Express 1-0 UPDF

UPDF BUL 0-1 Soltilo Bright Stars

Soltilo Bright Stars Mbarara City 2-1 Onduparaka

Onduparaka URA 3-1 Police

Police Wakiso Giants 7-2 Kitara

Vipers SC made easy work of a ten man Sports Club Villa with a 3-1 win on the road at the Military Barracks stadium in Bombo on Saturday, 15 May 2021.

This was one of the match day 24 of the Uganda Premier League duels played.

Midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga, league top scorer Yunus Sentamu and Paul Mucureezi scored the goals for the four time league champions.

Goalkeeper Saidi Keni pulled back a consolation for the Jogoos, an odd goal in normal time that will be remembered for ages.

Sports Club Villa goalkeeper Saidi Keni scored a sensational goal over 70 yards from goal (Credit: Sanyuka TV)

Byaruhanga put the visitors ahead in the 26th minute.

Sentamu doubled the lead with his 15th league goal of the season, six minutes later following a a decent assist from Mucureezi as the opening stanza ended 2-0.

The Jogoos were reduced to 10 men when defender Gavin Kizito Mugweri was sent off for denying Congolese forward Ceaser Manzoki in what seemed to be a clear goal scoring opportunity.

Mucureezi curled home a decent free-kick in the 68th minute as the Venoms further extended their lead to 3-0.

This was Mucureezi’s 10th goal of the campaign, keeping within reach of the top scorer and teammate Sentamu (15 goals).

Goalkeeper Keni pulled back a goal for the home side with a long kick that bounced over Vipers’ Burundian goalkeeper Fabian Mutombora for the consolation with 18 minutes to play.

Mucureezi was rewarded with the pilsner player of the match, earning Shs. 100,000 as cash prize.

Paul Mucureezi, the pilsner man of the match (Credit: Vipers SC Media)

Vipers attained their 16th win of the season from 24 matches as they get to 53 points, one shy of the leaders, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

Consequently, SC Villa suffered their 8th loss and a slip to 8th on the 16 team log.

Next Matches:

Vipers shall host Mbarara City on Tuesday, 18th May 2021 at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Sports Club Villa plays Police at the MTN Omondi, Lugogo on the subsequent day.

Meanwhile, Express out-smarted UPDF 1-0 at the Betway Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium in Kabowa with Erick Kenzo Kambale scoring a 21st minute minute.

Table leaders URA smiled 3-1 over Police at the Arena of Visions to maintain the top position.

Wakiso Giants humiliated Kitara 7-2 at Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium and Mbarara City beat Onduparaka 2-1 at Kakyeka stadium.

Soltilo Bright Stars maintained their rich vein of form with a 1-0 win over BUL at the Kyabazinga stadium in Bugembe,Jinja.

Team Line Ups:

SC Villa XI: Saidi Keni (G.K), Joseph Nsubuga, Derrick Ndahiro, Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Harishe Asuman, Amir Kakomo, Fred Agandu, Francis Olaki, Salim Abdallah, Isaac Ogwang, Sadam Masereka

Subs: Martin Ssenkooto (G.K), Faizo Kazibwe, Faizal Muwawu, Ssekandi, Nicholas Kabonge, Derrick Ssekiranda, Nsereko

Head coach: Edward Kaziba

Edward Kaziba Assistant coach : Ibrahim Kirya

: Ibrahim Kirya Goalkeeping coach: Mubarak Kiberu

Vipers XI: Fabian Mutombora (G.K), Paul Willa, Aziz Kayondo, Halid Lwaliwa (Captain), Musa Ssali, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Paul Mucureezi, Ibrahim Orit, Yunus Sentamu, Ceaser Manzoki

Subs: Bashir Sekagya (G.K), Rashid Toha, Jamil Kalisa, Allan Kayiwa, Lawrence Tezikya, Denis Mwemezi, Richard Basangwa

Head coach: Fred Kajoba Kisitu

Fred Kajoba Kisitu Assistant coach : Paul Kiwanuka

: Paul Kiwanuka Goalkeeping coach: Ibrahim Mugisha

Match Officials:

Referee : Ronald Kirangwa

: Ronald Kirangwa Assistant Referee 1 : Ronald Katenya

: Ronald Katenya Assistant Referee 2: Robson Atusinguza

Robson Atusinguza Fourth Official: Shamirah Nabadda