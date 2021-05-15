Saturday May 15, 2021

Bombo Barracks stadium 3pm Live on TV

Injury hit SC Villa dare champions Vipers who are seeking to maintain their title charge by picking another decent result away to the Jogoos where they have won four and lost one in the previous eight visits.

Edward Kaziba’s side have now gone seven straight games with no league win and lost their recent outing 1-0 to Onduparaka in Arua.

Geoffrey Wasswa (Villa) keeps Eric Kambale (Express) at bay . He misses game against Vipers through suspension Credit: John Batanudde

They come into the game without key players Meddie Kibirige and Emmanuel Wasswa who are with the National Sand Cranes Team while Andrew Kiwanuka, Muhammed Ssenoga, Moses Kiggundu, Goffin Oyirwoth and Ronald Ssekiganda continue to be out with injuries.

Former Vipers versatile star Geoffrey Wasswa is also out through suspension and will have to wait for the Stanbic Uganda Cup to feature against his former bosses.

Villa were also missing several key players when they lost 3-0 in the reverse fixture.

SC Villa head coach Edward Kaziba

“Just like when we played in the first round, even today we have numerous injuries,” Edward Kaziba told the club website. “The coaching team is making sure we have a strong side for tomorrow despite the injuries.

“This is a big game, a game many people look forward to. Winning this game is a very big step forward in achieving this season’s targets as a team. We have done all the necessary preparations needed to collect maximum points tomorrow.”

Ibrahim Orit, Dan Serunkuma and Yunus Sentamu Credit: John Batanudde

On the other hand, Vipers who have a chance to go top if URA slips against Police are missing the services of striker Daniel Sserunkuma and goalkeeper Denis Kiggundu while defender Halid Lwaliwa could be available despite limping off in the 1-1 draw with URA.

“The race is getting tougher as we edge closer to the end thus maximum concentration and teamwork matter a lot in the remaining games,” Vipers’ Coach Fred Kajoba said.

red Kajoba Kisitu issues instructions to the players (Credit: John Batanudde)

“We are set for this game and want to go out and fight harder than we did in the last match.”

Elsewhere, Wakiso Giants host Kitara at Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Onduparaka are away to Mbarara City while Bul host Soltilo Bright Stars.

The other ones will see Express host army side UPDF and URA are at home to fifth placed Police FC

Other fixtures 4pm