Saturday Results

W: Angels 42-60 KCCA Leopards

M: Power 70-82 UPDF Tomahawks

W: JKL Lady Dolphins 78-62 KIU Rangers

M: Nam Blazers 68-78 KIU Titans

KIU Titans’ defeat to JKL Dolphins a couple of weeks ago hit them hard but gave the team a reality check it needed.

The Kansanga-based side is taking slow steps towards playing as a unit on both ends of the court and the result has been back-to-back wins.

On Saturday, Titans overpowered Nam Blazers 78-68 thanks largely to a team effort especially on the defensive end of the court. Despite being short on size, Titans outrebounded Nam Blazers 59-42. With Stanley Mugerwa and Francis Kasinde out due to illness, Stephen Oryen and Ariel Okall got a lot of needed support from the guards in cleaning the boards.

Titans, known for starting strong in front of their fans, did just that and won the opening quarter 19-10. Nam Blazers however stepped up once Brian Wathum went to his bench in the second quarter to come to within four points at the long break.

Back-to-back 3s from Faisal Aden and Denis Balungu Titans a double-digit lead at the start of the third quarter and never looked back as the closet Blazers came the rest of the way was eight points.

Aden scored game-high 20 points to lead Titans, Okall added 18 points and pulled down a game-high 18 rebounds while Balungu had 14 points.

Paul Odong scored 16 points off the bench to pace Blazers. Chris Omanye (15), David Deng (13) and Francis Azolibe (12) also scored in double figures.