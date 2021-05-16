Saturday Results

Kaizer Chiefs 4-0 Simba

CR Belouizdad 2-0 Esperance

Al Ahly 2-0 Sundowns

Taddeo Lwanga’s Simba were stunned by hosts Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa as they lost 4-0 in the first leg of the quarter finals of the Caf Champions League.

Samir Nurkovic scored a brace while Eric Mathoho and Leonardo Castro scored one apiece to put the side in commanding position ahead of the return leg in a week’s time.

Denis Onyango and Taddeo Lwanga suffered first leg defeats in the Caf Champions League Credit: Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Ugandan international Lwanga featured in the game at Soccer City stadium.

Simba will now have to beat Chiefs 5-0 in the return leg at the National stadium, Dar es Salaam next week.

At Cairo International stadium, Pitso Mosimane earned one over his former bosses as Al Ahly beat Sundowns 2-0 to get a decent first leg advantage.

Pitso Mosimane Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Taher Mohamed Taher and Salah Mohsen scored for the Red Devils past Denis Onyango.

Elsewhere, CR Belouizdad beat former winners Esperance of Tunisia 2-0 in Algeria.

Zakaria Draoui and Amir Sayoud scored either side of half time to give the Algerians a deserved win.