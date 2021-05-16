Saturday Results
- Kaizer Chiefs 4-0 Simba
- CR Belouizdad 2-0 Esperance
- Al Ahly 2-0 Sundowns
Taddeo Lwanga’s Simba were stunned by hosts Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa as they lost 4-0 in the first leg of the quarter finals of the Caf Champions League.
Samir Nurkovic scored a brace while Eric Mathoho and Leonardo Castro scored one apiece to put the side in commanding position ahead of the return leg in a week’s time.
Ugandan international Lwanga featured in the game at Soccer City stadium.
Simba will now have to beat Chiefs 5-0 in the return leg at the National stadium, Dar es Salaam next week.
At Cairo International stadium, Pitso Mosimane earned one over his former bosses as Al Ahly beat Sundowns 2-0 to get a decent first leg advantage.
Taher Mohamed Taher and Salah Mohsen scored for the Red Devils past Denis Onyango.
Elsewhere, CR Belouizdad beat former winners Esperance of Tunisia 2-0 in Algeria.
Zakaria Draoui and Amir Sayoud scored either side of half time to give the Algerians a deserved win.