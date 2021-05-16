Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 24):

KCCA 2-0 Kyetume

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) eventually returned to winning ways with a 2-0 home victory over Kyetume at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo on Sunday.

A goal in each half from Julius Poloto and Samuel Ssenyonjo inspired the Kasasiro lads to the much desired win.

Poloto scored the opener after 23 minutes as the home side bossed the opening half 1-0 where Kyetume did not threaten at all.

Ssenyonjo scored a thunderbolt for the second after 65 minutes.

KCCA defended gallantly to tame any other threat.

After a grey patch of not winning three matches at Lugogo, KCCA faithfuls can now smile again but it is misery for Kyetume who are embedded in the relegation docket.

Maximum points for KCCA helped them restore to the fourth position with 43 points off 24 points, dislodging Soltilo Bright Stars who are on 40 points.

Kyetume suffers yet another heart break in a season they have struggled to make ends meet ahead of their next encounter against URA at the Nakisunga Ssaza play ground next week.

Ssenyonjo was named the pilsner man of the match, earning Shs. 100,000.

Samuel Ssenyonjo shows the man of the match placard

The game marked the climax of match day 24 that was spread out from Friday, 14th May 2021.

Team Line Ups:

KCCA XI: Charles Lukwago (G.K – Captain), Peter Magambo, Hassan Musana, Denis Iguma, Ali Abubakar Gift, Moses Aliro Okabo, Herbert Achai, Ashraf Mugume, Andrew Samson Kigozi, Julius Poloto, Samuel Ssenyonjo

Subs: Hassan Matovu (G.K), Juma Balinya, Samuel Kato Nemeyimana, Bright Anukani, Kezironi Kizito, Hassan Jurua Aliduro

Head coach: Morley Byekwaso

Kyetume XI: Emmanuel Derrick Were (G.K), Bishop Henry Orom, Richard Matovu, Joshua Kigozi, Julius Lule, Steven Kabuye, Isaac Kirabira, Ezra Bidda, Cephas Kambugu

Subs: Martin Othieno (GK), Raymond Walugembe, Deo Isejja, Ali Moses Feni, Safi Mansoor, David Oyeda

Match officials:

Referee: Rajab Bakasembe

Assistant Referee 1: Mike Kyeyune

Assistant Referee 2: Robson Atusinguza

Fourth Official: Shamirah Nabadda

Assessor: Ali Tomusange