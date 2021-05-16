Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 24):

Saturday, 15 May 2021 Results:

Mbarara City Football Club had the final and broadest smile by close of business during their 2-1 home win against Onduparaka at the Kakyeka Stadium on Saturday, 15th May 2021.

Henry Kitengenyi and second half subsistute Bashir Mutanda got the goals for Ankole Lions.

Living Kabon got the consolation for the Catarpillars.

Kitegenyi had earlier witnessed a 19th minute goal disallowed for off-side.

Both sides had misses from the penalty spot in the opening stanza.

Solomon Okwalinga missed for Mbarara City and so did Living Kabon.

Kitegenyi’s goal arrived on the hour mark as the home side took the lead off Jude Ssemugabi’s donkey work.

Kabon brought the game level with the equalizer in the 80th minute.

Mbarara City had the final say on the game when substitute Mutanda who had replaced Okwalinga in the 76th minute scored off a free-kick in the 5th minute of added time to secure maximum points.

This was Mutanda’s second goal in a row after scoring in the 3-1 away loss to Soltilo Bright Stars last week at Kavumba.

There were ugly scenes moments after full-time when charged up Onduparaka players fought each other and they had to separated.

Mbarara City secured their 7th win of the campaign which takes them to 29 points off 24 matches, an improvement to 10th on the 16 team log.

Onduparaka suffered their 13th defeat that leaves them on 27 points (same as BUL), on the fringes of relegation in the 12th place.

Next Matches:

Onduparaka returns home in Arua city to prepare for the visit of Soltilo Bright Stars on Tuesday,18th May 2021.

On the same day, Mbarara City will visit second placed Vipers at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Team Line Ups:

Mbarara City XI: Muhammed Ssekebba (G.K), Innocent Wafula, Ronald Otti, Ibrahim Magandaazi, Ramathan Karim, Pisitis Barenge, Ivan Eyam, Jude Ssemugabi, Swalik Bebe Ssegujja, Solomon Okwalinga, Henry Kitegenyi

Subs: Opio, Zaidi Byekwaso, Makueth Wol, Chato, Bashir Mutanda, Huud, Raymond Onyai

Head coach: Charles Livingstone Mbabazi

Assistant coach: Sadick Sempigi

Onduparaka XI: Michael Kagiri (G.K), Allan Busobozi, Hakim Magombe, Derrick Ochen, Najib Tusaba, Denis Andama, Mahdi Ajobe, Gibson Adihno, Gabriel Matata, Living Kabon, Emmanuel Akech

Subs: Augustine Opoka (G.K),Geriga, Jamal Malish, Adriko, Joel Jangeyambe, Noel Nasasira, Shaban Wasswa, Norman Sadam

Head coach: Joseph Harold Mutyaba