Futsal Super League 2021 (Match Day 3 Results):

Big Talent 2-2 Mengo

Mengo Yeak Kabowa 4-2 Park

Park Aidenal SOSA 8-5 KJT

KJT Kisenyi 1-2 Synergy

Mengo completed the first phase of the 2021 Futsal Super League on top of the Albert Nile group.

The top of the table clash between Mengo and closest rivals Big Talent Soccer ended level, on a 2-all tie.

This was the first game on match day three at the Old Kampala Sports Arena on Saturday, 15th May 2021.

Mengo scored first through Abdallah Maawiyah and Lamech Mwebaza before they squandered the lead.

Ronald Kaye and left footed gem Farouk Tumwesigye scored the two goals for Big Talent Soccer Academy.

This was the 6th goal for Tumwesigye who is now level as teammate and captain, Faizal Wabyoona.

Big Talent Soccer Academy’s Pablo Kiwanuka in action (Credit: John Batanudde)

Kaye, Shafic Ssali and Akram Katende were all cautioned by referee Ismailah Mulindwa for unsporting conduct.

Najib Muwonge was the only booked player for Mengo.

After three matches, both Mengo and Big Talent Soccer Academy have two wins apiece with each side having picked a draw as they are joint top on 7 points (Mengo has a superior goal difference).

Meanwhile, Aidenal SOSA humbled KJT to attain their first win of the campaign.

Next Matches:

Mengo will take on the Aidenal SOSA in the early kick off at 9 AM.

Big Talent takes on KJT next Saturday, 22nd May 2021 at 11 am.

Team Line Ups:

Big Talent Soccer Academy:

Shafic Ssali, Akram Katende, Farouk Tumwesigye, Faizal Wabyoona, John Musinguzi, Pablo Kiwanuka, Hassan Kajunjuzi, Ronald Kaye, Martin Ssembajjwe, William Ssevume

Mengo:

Roger Mugisha, Sulaiman Mutyaba, Najiibu Muwonge, Geofrey Atuhairwe, Lamech Mwebaza, Abdallah Maawiyah, Masuudi Kafumbe, William Seguya, Saidi Mayanja, Stuart Henry Kafuluma

Officials: Umar Kasumbakali (CEO), Muhammed Ssembatya (Head coach), Zubair Usama Harith (Medical), Ismail Sendege (Logistics)