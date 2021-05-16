Futsal Super League 2021 (Match Day 3 Results):

Aidenal SOSA 8-5 KJT

KJT Yeak Kabowa 4-2 Park

Park Big Talent Soccer Academy 2-2 Mengo

Mengo Kisenyi 1-2 Synergy

Kisubi based Aidenal SOSA Futsal Club registered their first victory of the season in the 2021 Futsal Super League, beating Kampala Junior Team (KJT) 8-5 at the Old Kampala Sports Arena.

Marvin Kavuma ran the show with a brilliant individual performance as he scored four goals.

Kenneth Kisiro added a brace with a goal apiece from Dennis Kalanzi and Jerome Lubega completing the misery for KJT who remain without any win coming to match day four next Saturday.

Abasi Kyeyune and Aidenal SOSA’s Denis Kalanzi fight for ball possession at the Old Kampala Sports Arena (Credit: John Batanudde)

An air born Billy Nkata in action for KJT. He scored a brace against Aidenal SOSA (Credit: John Batanudde)

KJT’s goals were scored by Billy Nkata (brace), Emmanuel Ssempijja, Edrisa Kabonge and the left footed Abasi Kyeyune.

Referee Ismailah Mulindwa cautioned Aidenal SOSA’s Kavuma and Hussein Muhamed Abd as well as the KJT duo of Yunusu Kezimbira and Nkata, all for unaccepted unsporting conduct.

Denis Kalanzi dribbles the ball as the referee keeps a keen eye (Credit: John Batanudde)

This was first win for Aidenal SOSA in three matches having earlier lost to Big Talent Soccer Academy and Mengo Futsal Clubs.

We shall keep improving since the players have learnt from the past mistakes committed. The next game against Mengo will be much more better especially how we defend. James Kaweesi, Aidenal SOSA Head coach

James Kaweesi, Aidenal SOSA Head coach (Credit: John Batanudde)

KJT has now lost all the three games in the first round with a chance to make amends in the second round ahead of the knock out round.

Next Games:

KJT will face Big Talent Soccer Academy on match day four at 11 AM.

Aidenal SOSA takes on crowd darling Mengo in the early kick off at 9 AM.

KJT players players receive instructions from their head coach (Credit: John Batanudde)

KJT Futsal Team (Credit: John Batanudde)