Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 24):

Saturday, 15 May 2021 Results:

BUL 0-1 Soltilo Bright Stars

Soltilo Bright Stars Mbarara City 2-1 Onduparaka

Onduparaka URA 3-1 Police

Police Wakiso Giants 7-2 Kitara

Kitara Sports Club Villa 1-3 Vipers

Vipers Express 1-0 UPDF

A 10 man Soltilo Bright Stars outfit maintained their impressive run in the recent times with a 1-0 victory on the road over BUL at the Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe in Jinja city.

Defender Derrick Ngoobi scored the all important goal in the very first minute of the opening half.

Ngoobi finished off Joseph Akandwanaho’s donkey work moments after kick off.

This was the second consecutive goal for Ngoobi having also scored the winner against Mbarara City during their 3-1 home win at Kavumba last week.

The visitors however endured the final 25 minutes of the game with 10 men after a red card to right back Andrew Kaggwa.

There were also cautions to Kaggwa and Akandwanaho in the 24th and 87th minutes respectively.

BUL’s Robert Mukongotya was also booked in the 21st minute and so was roving right back Denis Okot Oola with 18 minutes left on the clock.

Soltilo Bright Stars’ Simon Tamale was named the pilsner man of the match.

Baker Mbowa and Simon Peter Mugerwa’s coached side climbed to the top four clubs having won their 11th victory in 24 matches which puts them on 40 points.

BUL remains win-less in the league under new coach Alex Isabirye after their 6th draw of the campaign as they remain 11th with 27 points, same number of points as Onduparaka.

Next Matches:

In the up-coming games for the two clubs this coming Tuesday, 18th May 2021, the two entities will play away from home.

Soltilo Bright Stars make the long trip away to Onduparaka who lost away to Mbarara City 2-1.

BUL will square up with Wakiso Giants on the same day at the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium.

Wakiso Giants is fresh from humbling Kitara 7-2 at the same venue.

Team Line Ups:

BUL XI: Sanon Mulabi (G.K), Denis Okot Oola, Aggrey Madoi, Kenneth Ssemakula, Walter Ochora, Ramadan Dudu, Robert Mukogotya, Richard Wandyaka, Musa Esenu, Charles Sempa, Martin Aprem

Subs: Davis Mutebi (G.K), Jimmy Kulaba, Simon Peter Oketch, Thomas Kabale, Deogracious Ojok, Peter Onzima, Fredson Gwoto

Head coach: Alex Isabirye

Soltilo Bright Stars XI: Simon Tamale (G.K), Andrew Wasswa, Derrick Ngoobi, Andrew Kyambadde, Warren Buule, Derrick Kiggundu, Davis Sekagya, Ibrahim Kasinde, Joseph Janjali, Samuel Ssekamatte Kayongo, Joseph Akandwanaho

Subs: Shamulan Kamya (G.K), Samson Mutyaba, Allan Katwe, Sulaiman Sebbunza, Henry Kiwanuka, Emmanuel Loki, Jamir Nvule Kisitu