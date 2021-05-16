Saturday Results

W: Angels 42-60 KCCA Leopards

M: Power 70-82 UPDF Tomahawks

W: JKL Lady Dolphins 78-62 KIU Rangers

M: Nam Blazers 68-78 KIU Titans

Power Basketball Club’s rocky start to the 2021 National Basketball League continued on Saturday, May 16.

The five-time league winners suffered an 82-70 loss to UPDF Tomahawks at Kampala International University in Kansanga.

It was Power’s fifth defeat of the season in as many games which leaves them at the foot of the table with Falcons who have also not seen victory in four games.

Playing his first game of the season, Congolese big man Amis Saidi (16 points) was the only player who showed out in the opening quarter as Power fell behind by double digits (26-15).

Arnold Lando’s charges controlled most of the second quarter on both ends of the court to cut the deficit to one point but after the halftime break, they barely protected the key. Wilberforce Pirwoth (19 points) easily drove to the basket while Moses Muhumuza (19 points) and Bernard Okumu (12 points) had uncontested jumpers to help Tomahawks assume a nine-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Playing without their starting and only legitimate point guard, Gauthier Badhera, Power were also careless with the ball committing an unfathomable 31 turnovers.

While Nasser Gudoi (15 points and 11 rebounds) brought some energy off the bench, he missed a couple of lay-ups on the break. Salim Kisilu did not shoot enough while debutant Robert Tasire was absent on the defensive end.

Power’s inability to shoot from the line only deepened their trouble. The side missed a whopping 34 free throws with Saidi going 0-for-11, Gudoi 4-for-11, and Tasire 3-of-11.

Power face Nam Blazers next Sunday.