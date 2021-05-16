Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 24):

Saturday, 15 May 2021 Results:

Wakiso Giants 7-2 Kitara

Kitara BUL 0-1 Soltilo Bright Stars

Soltilo Bright Stars Mbarara City 2-1 Onduparaka

Onduparaka URA 3-1 Police

Police Sports Club Villa 1-3 Vipers

Vipers Express 1-0 UPDF

Wakiso Giants was simply unstoppable and unmatched during their 7-2 one-sided duel against visiting Kitara at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium on Saturday, 15th May 2021.

The Purple Sharks as the team is christened were in demolition mood, scoring 7 goals past the league debutants on match day 24.

Left footed attacker Vianne Ssekajugo scored a brace with the other five goals coming from towering midfielder Joshua Lubwama, defender Edward Satulo, midfielders Wahab Gadafi and Rahmat Ssenfuka as well as super substitute Amos “Agogo” Muwonge.

Kitara’s two goals were scored by Peter Kusemererwa and Edson Agondeze in the final 10 minutes of the game.

Lubwama scored the opener 13 minutes after kick-off with a successful kick from the penalty mark after Ssekajugo had been felled down in the forbidden area by defender Phillip Sempiira.

This came moments after Zakayo Kizito had been force off with an injury as his place was taken by Peter Lumoro.

Wakiso Giants also witnessed an early change on the quarter hour mark when their young captain Hassan Ssenyonjo was stretchered off for Wahab.

Satulo scored an odd goal with 5 minutes to the climax of the first half before Ssekajugo’s first arrived on the stroke of half time to take command of the game 3-0 by the half way mark.

Wahab scored the fourth in the 57th minute and 8 minutes later, Ssenfuka made it 5.

Ssekajugo returned to complete his brace in the 72nd minute, Wakiso Giants’ 6th goal on the evening before Amos Muwonge capped the icing on the already bake cake with the 7th with 9 minutes left on the clock.

Kusemererwa pulled back a goal in the 83rd minute and two minutes to come, Agondeze scored the second consolation goal to give the score-line a respectable and appealing second look.

Only Lubwama was the cautioned party in the 73rd minute.

Wakiso Giants’ Pius Kaggwa was named the pilsner man of the match.

Kitara had won the first round duel between the two sides, triumphing 3-2 on the day at the Kavumba Recreational Stadium in Wakiso.

Back then, Agondeze (brace) and Lomoro were on target for Kitara as Ssekajugo and Muwonge found the consolation goals for Wakiso Giants.

The 7-2 result in the return leg had key positives from this massive result. First things first; it Wakiso Giants joined clubs that have hit seven or more goals in a single match this season; to replicate KCCA’s 8-0 win over Onduparaka at Lugogo as well as Vipers’ 7-0 win over MYDA at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Secondly, Ssekajugo scored his 11th season goal in the league, keeping in pace with top scorer Yunus Sentamu of Vipers who has scored 15 goals this term.

Lubwama hit five goals in his first season at the club since the transfer from BUL (on loan at Ndejje University).

Best of all, Wakiso Giants attained the crucial three points that further drove them ahead to 30 points and an ascension to 9th on the 16 team log.

Kitara, vehemently suffered their 18th defeat in the season as they remain bottom logged with just 10 points in 24 matches.

Next Matches:

On Tuesday, 18th May 2021, Wakiso Giants hosts a wounded BUL at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium.

BUL fell at home 1-0 to visiting Soltilo Bright Stars, courtesy of defender Derrick Ngoobi’s first minute goal.

Kitara will resort to the famous drawing board and plot for the visit of another relegation threatened side MYDA at the Masindi Municipal Stadium on Tuesday, 18th May.

Team Line Ups:

Wakiso Giants XI: Samson Kirya (G.K), Geriga Atendele, George Kaddu, Fahad Kawooya, Edward Satulo, Joshua Lubwama, Rahmat Ssenfuka, Hassan Ssenyonjo (Captain), Vianne Ssekajugo, Frank Ssebuufu, Pius Kaggwa,

Subs: Derrick Emukule (G.K), Amos Muwonge, Wahab Gaddafi, Faizul Ibrahim, Alex Komakech, Mudde, Lawrence Bukenya

Head coach: Douglas Bamweyana

Assistant coach: Alex Gitta Mulibanga

Kitara XI: Ivan Akera (G.K), Yasin Mubiru, Phillip Ssempiira, Musa Doca, Patrick Mugume (Captain), Pius Mbidde, Daniel Ekoyu, Vincent Kasoki, Edson Agondeze, Zakayo Kizito, Isaac Tumusiime

Subs: Emmanuel Opio (G.K), Peter Lumoro, Rogers Lwebuga, Patrick Kusmererwa, Stuart Mwesigwa, Ronald Kyamanywa

Head coach: Anthony Ssekitto

Assistant coach: Asuman Luzige