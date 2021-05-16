Futsal Super League 2021 (Match Day 3 Results):

Yeak Kabowa 4-2 Park

Park Big Talent Soccer Academy 2-2 Mengo

Mengo Aidenal SOSA 8-5 KJT

KJT Kisenyi 1-2 Synergy

Despite finishing a man less, Yeak Kabowa held their nerves to overcome Park 4-2 during a Victoria Nile group encounter in the 2021 Futsal Super League at the Old Kampala Sports Arena.

Yeak Kabowa’s feat enabled them attain the first victory of the campaign and take the third place with the league at half way stage.

Swabu Abdul Mugenyi ran the show with a hat-trick to his name as Bruno Ssembatya scored the other goal.

Kabowa Yeak players congratulated by the coach after a game (Credit: John Batanudde)

Mugenyi has now scored 6 goals, same as Faizal Wabyoona and Farouk Tumwesigye.

Saidi Kabogozza and Sam Kalyango pulled off Park’s two goals in the morning affair.

Referee Sylivia Mbabazi sent off Yeak Kabowa’s Bruno Ssegirinya for two bookable offences.

Park player beats the Yeak Kabowa goalkeeper (Credit: John Batanudde)

Mugenyi and Lawrence Ssembatya were also cautioned.

Park’s John Kitanda was also yellow carded for unsporting conduct.

This was Yeak Kabowa’s first win in three games as the first round climaxed.

Park remains win-less in three matches after two earlier draws with Kisenyi (4-4) and Synergy (5-5).

Park captain Iddi Babu with a teammate (Credit: John Batanudde)

In the other Victoria Nile group contest, Synergy lost to debutants Kisenyi 2-1.

Meanwhile, in the Albert Nile group, the top of the table duel between Big Talent Soccer Academy and Mengo ended in a four goals stalemate.

Aidenal SOSA recorded a 8-5 win against Kampala Junior Team (KJT).

Next Matches:

On Saturday, 22nd May 2021, Park takes on Kisenyi at 10 AM as Yeak Kabowa will face Synergy in the mid-day kick off encounter.

Park in action against Yeak Kabowa (Credit: John Batanudde)

Team Line Ups:

Yeak Kabowa:

Timothy Ssempiira, Samuel Kirabo, Lawrence Ssembatya, Brian Ian Kasujja, Abdul Swaburu Mugenyi, Jovan Mawejje, Bruno Ssegirinya, Manco Kaweesa Malcom

Officials: Emmanuel Wamala (CEO), Farouk Makumbi (Head coach), Musa Kalule (Assistant coach), Simon Ssekajja (Medical), Yusuf Muzinda (Logistics)

Park:

Brian Drileba, John Kitanda, Sam Kalyango, Junior Abbas, Kevin Obua, Iddi Babu, Shafiq Mulangira, Victor Chacha, Saidi Kabogoza, Hassan Seyyid

Officials: Henry Kaliisa (CEO), Alex Segawa (Head coach), James Walusimbi (Logistics)

