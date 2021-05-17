Charles Ayiekoh Lukula has succumbed to pressure and resigned from his position as head coach at Uganda Prisons funded Maroons Football Club.

“I have resigned. Working conditions are unbearable and more details will be released tomorrow (Tuesday)” Ayiekoh revealed to Kawowo Sports.

The sad albeit untimely development comes barely 24 hours after the 1968 and 1969 Uganda Premier League champions had slipped to their fifth defeat in 8 matches.

Maroons lost 1-0 to Paidha Black Angels at the Bar Okoro Stadium in Zombo, West Nile courtesy of Patrick Arua’s strike.

The match was the start of the second round which will be decisive to determine the promoted clubs to the Uganda Premier League as well as the those that will be demoted to the respective regional leagues.

Ayiekoh and the coaching support staff (Abubakar Tabula, Sadiq Wassa as well as Eric “Kawoowo” Ndifuna) were absent from the supposed recovery training session meant to be held on Monday at the Prisons stadium.

Moses Kakungulu hands the treasured Maroons jersey to Charles Ayiekoh Lukula on 11th March 2020 at the Uganda Prisons Headquarters in Kampala.

Prisons sports officer David Okiring expressed shock by the decision.

“I am yet to get anything official. Let wait and see how the situation will move about” Okiring disclosed.

For the past month, Ayiekoh has been under intense pressure to deliver the goods.

There were counter accusations for failure to tame the dressing room, rushed suspensions of senior players and reported witch craft (Juju).

The club board however was confident that in the second round, the club’s fortunes would turn around for the better.

Since the first half of the 2021 FUFA Big League season, Maroons has blown hot and cold where they managed only two victories, one draw and five losses in 8 matches.

Maroons had lost to Mbale Heroes, Calvary, Kataka, Blacks Power and lately Paidha Black Angels.

The club is expected to hold a crisis meeting as soon as possible with their next match at home against Gaddafi in Luzira fast approaching on Thursday, 20th May 2021.

For starters, Ayiekoh has served at a number of clubs as Bunamwaya (now Vipers), Police, Busoga United, Soana (now Tooro United), MUBS (University football team and beach soccer team) and lately Maroons.

He is graded on a CAF “A” level, aspiring for the CAF Pro Certification.