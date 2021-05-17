FUFA Big League 2021 (Match Day 8)

Monday, 17th May: Terazzo and Tiles Vs Luwero United – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara City (4 PM)

Management of Terrazo and Tiles has revealed the key additions prior to match day 8 of the 2021 FUFA Big League.

The six players include vastly experienced left footed winger and forward Gerald Rwakitinti, creative midfielder Muzeifa Barigye, two goalkeepers Adam Kizza Katongole and Owen Byaruhanga as well as central defense duo of Daniel Apenyo and Junior Ainamani.

These players have been training with the club since the first phase of the league was climaxed and their respective licenses are ready.

With the exception of Rwakitinti who traveled back to Kampala due to family commitments, the rest of the players stayed back in Mbarara and will be available for the club’s second round match against Luwero United at Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara city on Monday, 17th May 2021.

Gerald Rwakitinti

Rwakitinti is a former player at Kansai Plascon Football Club (now defunct) having graduated from the St Mary’s Kitende and Sadolin Paints Junior Team ranks before elevating to the senior team that played in the Uganda Premier League and was later relegated to the second tier as Kansai Plascon.

Defender Ainamani is also tried and tested having played at the two current biggest brands of football in Western Uganda; Mbarara City and Nyamityobora as well as Wakiso Giants.

Junior Ainamani

Besides the players, Terrazo and Tiles also announced the arrival of a new coach in Robert Ssekweyama.

Ssekweyama will handle the second division debutants until the end of the season after replacing Michael Bukenya who handled the club during the first half of the 2021 season.

Terazzo and Tiles approaches the second round with caution after a dismissal first half of the season where they did not manage any win.