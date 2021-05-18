Tunisian champions Union Sportive Monastir played their first Basketball Africa League (BAL) game with intent.

Monastir eased past Madagascar’s Gendarmerie Nationale Basketball Club (GNBC) 113-66 on Monday night to record the biggest winning margin at the tournament thus far.

Five US Monastir players scored in double figures during the comprehensive victory with power forward Makram Ben Romdhane leading the Tunisians with a team-high 23 points to go a game-high 10 rebounds.

GNBC never troubled the Tunisians at any point in the game with Monastir leading from start to finish.

Shooting guard Chris Crawford had 15 points, Radhouane Slimane went 3-for-4 from distance to contribute 13 points, Omar Abada added as many while Wael Arakji chipped in with 11.

Elly Randriamampionona stood out with a game-high 26 points in a losing effort. Cameron Ridley had 12 points

US Monastir ascended to the summit of Group A ahead of Patriots Basketball Club who beat Rivers Hoopers of Nigeria on Sunday.