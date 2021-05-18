World Rugby has confirmed that the Rugby World Cup (RWC) Sevens 2022 to be hosted in Cape Town, South Africa will take place from September 9-11, 2022.

This will be the first edition to be hosted on the African continent and will be contested by 24 men’s and 16 women’s teams at the Cape Town Stadium.

World Rugby Vice-Chairman Bernard Laporte said: “I look forward to hosting Rugby World Cup Sevens on the African continent for the first time. This event will bring a wind of passion and youth to our sport. I am convinced of its attractiveness, especially with new audiences.”

Rugby World Cup Sevens is heading to Cape Town, South Africa from 9 11 September, 2022! #RWC7s — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) May 18, 2021

The top eight men’s teams (New Zealand, England, South Africa, Fiji, Argentina, USA, France, and Scotland) and top four women’s teams (New Zealand, France, Australia, and USA) from the RWC Sevens 2018 in San Francisco, USA, have already secured automatic qualification for the tournament in 2022. South Africa women also qualify automatically as the host nation.

For the remaining 16 men’s and 11 women’s slots, World Rugby has announced a new qualification pathway for the event. Teams will now qualify through their respective regional tournaments. In the case of Africa, that will be the Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens and Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens.

The iconic HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series will no longer form part of the qualification pathway for RWC Sevens after seven editions of the global event.

Team Uganda in San Francisco at the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018

Uganda Men’s Sevens, who featured at the RWC Sevens 2018 event in San Francisco, USA after reaching the final of the Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens on home soil, will be relishing another opportunity at the global stage.

Similarly, the Women’s Sevens, who showcased at the inaugural event in 2009 in Dubai, UAE, will have their sights set on booking their ticket to the event after more than a decade.