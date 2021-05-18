FUFA Women Elite League

Group B| Matchday 3

Rines SS WFC 1-0 SHE Kataka

Bunyaruguru Girls 3-0 Town View SS, Bugiri

Rines SS WFC and Bunyaruguru Girls from Wakiso and Rubirizi districts respectively have secured slots into the knockout stages of this year’s FUFA Women Elite League, following the final games in Group B on Tuesday.

Rines SS topped Group B with maximum points (9), following their hard fought 1-0 win over SHE Kataka while Bunyaruguru Girls on the other hand came second with six points, thanks to their dominant 3-0 win against hapless Town View SS from Bugiri District.

Going into the final Group games on Tuesday, each of the four teams had chances of making it out of the Group, including Town View SS who were yet to earn any point.

However, Rines SS under the guidance of Bright Taddeo Nyanzi showed their prowess by overcoming stubborn SHE Kataka.

Skipper Shakira Nalule converted from the spot midway through the opening stanza when SHE Kataka right back Catherine Namataka brought down Betty Nakubulwa in the box.

The goal eventually turned out to be the decisive moment of the game and thus gave Rines the ticket to the quarterfinals.

They became the first team to secure maximum points in a group, both in the FUFA Women Super League and FUFA Women Elite League this season.

Rines will therefore face Dynamic SS Jjeza who finished second in Group A with 4 points.

Bunyaruguru on the other hand confirmed their slot with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Town View SS who ended the tournament with no point and shipped in 10 goals in 3 games.

Striker Halima Katushabe netted a brace while Norah Alupo added the other goal to help Bunyaruguru to move to six points and set up a date with King of Kings from Fort Portal who led Group A with 6 points.