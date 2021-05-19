Fufa has released the dates for the Stanbic Uganda Cup quarter finals involving giants Vipers, Villa, KCCA and Express.

Vipers against SC Villa at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende get us rolling on May 25, then a clash of the record Cup winners Express and KCCA at Wankulukuku the following day.

Wakiso Giants will face off against Police on May 27 and the first leg ties will end with Proline hosting the winner between Kigezi Home Boyz and Bul on May 28.

The winner of the remaining tie between the two sides in the Round of 16 will be played on May 25 in Kabale.

Bul are leading 2-1 from the first leg played at Bugembe a couple of weeks ago.

The return legs will be played on May 31, June 11 and June 12 presents two matches at MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo with KCCA hosting Express at 4pm while Police host the Purple Sharks at 1pm.

Summary of the Quarter Finals Fixtures (Stanbic Uganda Cup)

First Leg Fixtures

Tuesday May 25

Vipers Vs SC Villa – St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 4pm

Wednesday May 26

Express FC Vs KCCA – Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku 4pm

Thursday May 27

Wakiso Giants Vs Police – Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso 4pm

Friday May 28

Proline Vs Kigezi Home Boys/Bul – MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 4pm

Second Leg Fixtures

Monday May 31

Kigezi Home Boyz/Bul Vs Proline – TBC 3.30pm

Friday June 11

SC Villa Vs Vipers – Bombo Military Barracks 4pm

Saturday June 12