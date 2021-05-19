Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 25):

Wednesday, 19th May 2021:

Kyetume 1-0 URA

Police 1-1 SC Villa

UPDF 0-0 KCCA (Aborted because of heavy down pour after 10 minutes)

Kyetume stunned Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) 1-0 on matchday 25 of the Uganda Premier League at the Nakisunga Ssaza playground on Wednesday, 19th May 2021.

Defender Latif Kiyemba scored the priceless goal via a well-struck free-kick, 12 minutes from full time.

Before Kiyemba’s goal, the goal had seemed destined for a stalemate as either side was solid at the back.

During the opening stages of the game, the visitors had the real test at goal five minutes into the game with striker Cromwell Rwothomio meeting Moses Sseruyidde’s cross at the back post but the side-netting came to the rescue of the slaughters.

Midfielder Nicholas Kasozi found himself in a rather unfamiliar position inside the goal area but he was hesitant to shoot, when he did, the effort was blocked for a fruitless corner kick.

Three minutes later, Kyetume left back Richard Matovu had a free kick blocked.

On the hour mark, URA top scorer Steven Mukwala headed out of goal following a decent cross by Ashraf Mandela from the right flank.

Moments later, Kyetume reacted when skipper Yusuf Ssaka shot straight at goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo.

With 10 minutes to the end of the opening half, goalkeeper Emmanuel Derrick Were was well-positioned to pocket Moses Sseruyidde’s direct free-kick.

The best chance of the opening half fell to URA left Brian Majwega whose shot from 40 yards razed off the crossbar in the 37th minute.

At the start of the second half, Moses Sseruyidde was rested for dreadlocked winger Michael Birungi for the tax collectors’ change.

Ten minutes later, towering midfielder Ivan Sserubiri came on for pint-sized winger Joakim Ojera.

Goalkeeper Ssebwalunyo was fully alert to thwart a cut back by Nicholas Kasozi with veteran striker Robert Ssentongo ready to pounce in the 63rd minute.

URA substitute Birungi was unfortunate when his tap-in at the back post was cleared off the line by Moses Okot.

The defining moment of the game arrived in the 78th minute with Kiyemba’s fierce free-kick after defender Hudu Mulikyi had blocked Ssentongo.

URA introduced forward Ibrahim Juma Dada for Mukwala in the closing 10 minutes.

Sserubiri got cautioned for unsporting conduct in the 84th minute as Kyetume resorted to time-wasting antics to cool the tempo of the game.

1-0 it ended as referee George Olemu blew the final whistle.

Kyetume picked the crucial maximum points as they get to 23 points in their quest to fight against relegation.

URA faded in the title run as they remain second on 54 points, one behind the leaders Express.

Meanwhile, a 10-man Police were held to a one-all draw by SC Villa at the MTN Omondi Stadium Lugogo.

The UPDF – KCCA game was aborted after 10 minutes because of a heavy downpour.

Kyetume XI: Emmanuel Derrick Were (G.K), Joshua Kigozi, Richard Matovu, Moses Okot, Latif Kiyemba, Julius Lule, Nicholas Kasozi, Ezra Kizito Kaye, Yusuf Ssaka (Captain), Robert Ssentongo, Baker Buyala

Head coach: Jackson Mayanja

URA XI: Hannington Ssebwalunyo (G.K), Ashraf Mandela, Brian Majwega, Hudu Mulikyi, Paul Patrick Mbowa, Julius Mutyaba, Shafik Kagimu (Captain), Joackim Ojera, Steven Mukwala, Moses Sseruyidde, Cromwell Rwothomio

Head coach: Sam Ssimbwa

Referee: George Olemu