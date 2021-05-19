Power Basketball Club sunk to a record low having started the season with no victory in five games.

To the management of the club, the problem has been coaching and not the nearly entirely new roster that’s also short on quality. As a result, the management has fired head coach, Arnold Lando, commonly know as Mchuda.

With only four games left in the regular season for the five-time champions, all are must-wins for the side to stand a chance of getting into the playoffs. KCCA Panthers, UCU Canons, Namuwongo Blazers, and Falcons are the remaining games for Power.

The side has recalled Bernice Akunda to steer the club for the rest of the season. Akunda, who won the 2011 title for the club, will be assisted by Carol Bisereko.