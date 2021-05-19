Wednesday Fixtures

Kyetume Vs URA – Nakisunga Grounds, Mukono

Police Vs SC Villa – MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo (TV)

UPDF Vs KCCA – Bombo Barracks stadium

Four time league winners URA are keen on reclaiming top spot when they take on relegation bound Kyetume at Nakisunga.

Sam Ssimbwa’s side head into the game second on the log following Express’ 4-0 demolition of Busoga United on Tuesday but will open up a two point gap with a win at Kyetume after Vipers fell to Mbarara City at home.

Nevertheless, the Tax Collectors must be wary of the threat posed by Kyetume who are aware that nothing but maximum points will keep their chances of staying in the division alive.

Brian Majwega returns from suspension and so is goalkeeper Alionzi Nafian who is back from injury.

The hosts are still without first choice goalie Joel Mutakubwa, defenders Mustafa Mujjuzi and Julius Ntambi who are serving an internal indefinite suspension over indiscipline.

URA won the reverse fixture 2-0 at Ndejje but drew all their games against The Slaughters last season.