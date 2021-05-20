FUFA Big League 2021 (Match Day 9)

Elgon Group : Kataka 2-2 Arua Hill

: Kataka Arua Hill Rwenzori Group: Nyamityobora 2-1 Luwero United

Arua Hill Sports Club squandered a 2 goal lead to share the spoils with Arua Hill during a 2-all draw in the Elgon group of the 2021 FUFA Big League at the Mbale Municipal Stadium.

This was match day 9 with the visitors scoring through a brace by Alfred Leku.

Kataka replied when their two substitute players Ashraf Mulindi and Bashir Kyazze scored the goals.

Arua Hill took a quick lead as early as the 5th minute when Leku headed home before doubling the lead on the quarter hour mark, thanks to a well tap-in off Mujahid Baden’s cut back.

Mulindi who had replaced Moses Ssekasana pulled a goal back for Kataka in the 25th minute as the visitors led the opening stanza 2-1.

Kyazze scored the second goal for Kataka moments after replacing Hassan Kato in the 70th minute.

The strike was protested by the Arua Hill players who insisted defender Rashid Muhamed had executed a goal-line clearence but the decision stood firm from the referee.

Despite the slip, Arua Hill remains unbeaten in 9 matches and are top of the Elgon group table with 17 points.

Kataka is on 16 points and in second place. Meanwhile, third placed Gadaffi travels to troubled Maroons on Thursday, 20th May 2021 with maximum points taking the Solider Boyz top of the standings.

Maroons visit the Barifa Play Ground in Arua next to face Arua Hill on Sunday, 23rd May 2021.

Rwenzori Group:

Luwero United suffered another set back in a space of three days when they lost 2-1 away to Nyamityobora at the Kakyeka stadium in Mbarara City.

Clinton Kamugisha and Ivan Ahimisibwe scored the goals for Nyamityobora, a side christened as the “Abanyakare”.

Nyamityobora is now top of the Rwenzori group standings with 18 points, one better than second placed Tooro United.

Tooro United entertains Proline at the Buhinga stadium in Fort Portal on Thursday,19th May 2021.

Team Line Ups:

Kataka XI: Solomon Okello (G.K), Kizito, Peter Lusimbula, Namuisi, Tiff Kahandi, Francis Odong, Kato, Swamadu Okur, Emmanuel Mukisa, Nansur Nandala, Moses Ssekasana

Subs: Onziku, Wamala, Mulabi, Ashraf Mulindi, Filbert, Bashir Kyazze, Mutebi

Arua Hill XI: Richard Anyama (G.K), Rashid Yakin, Dan Birikwalira, Rashid Muhamed, Kawooya, Paddy Muhumuza, Baden Muhajid, Gaddafi Gadinho, Alfred Leku, Allan Mugalu, Rashid Agau

Subs: Franco Oringa (G.K), Matovu, Samari Ajobe, Kakooza, Rashid Kawawa, Mutebi, Brian Ade