FUFA Big League 2021 (Match Day 9):

Thursday, 20th May:

Elgon Group: Maroons Vs Gaddafi – Prisons Stadium, Luzira

Rwenzori Group: Tooro United Vs Proline – Buhinga Stadium, Fort Portal

Match day 9 of the 2021 FUFA Big League continues on Thursday, 20th May with a number of games.

Troubled Maroons take on Jinja based Gaddafi in the Elgon group at the Prisons Stadium, Luzira.

Maroons are expected to have a care-taker technical team with the resignation of Charles Ayiekoh Lukula and the rest of his back room staff.

Muhammed Ssenfuma, a Mr-fix-it all at Maroons over the years is expected to set up and take on the mantle for the Uganda Prisons funded club.

With just two wins in 8 matches, Maroons are in a catch 21 situation and anything short of a win will further spell doom for the 1968 and 1969 Uganda Premier League champions.

In Gaddafi, Maroons take on a potent opponent who has improved for the better since they parted ways with their technical team of the Ssebagala duo; Michael and Peter.

Gaddafi’s Joel Madondo against Maroons during the first leg

Key actors:

Maroons is at home and will wish to complete a double over Gaddafi after their first round 2-0 victory at the Kyabazinga stadium in Bugembe, Jinja city (Fred Amaku netted a brace).

Players like Pius Obuya, Bronson Nsubuga, Eddie Kapampa, Vincent Zziwa, Fred Amaku, goalkeepers Eric Dhaira and Amir Nalugoda, among others are expected to raise up to the occasion.

Ismail Kawawulo is away with the Uganda Beach soccer team for the AFCON 2021 beach soccer finals in Senegal.

Gaddafi’s James Otim, Joel Madondo, Mark Bamukyaaye, Pascal Ngoobi, goalkeeper Muhammed Didi Kasule, Lawrence Kasandha are the key pillars for the visitors among others.

In some of the other games, Tooro United hosts Proline at the Buhinga stadium in Fort Portal in the Rwenzori group.