FUFA Women Elite League:

Ajax Queens 2-3 Amuria High School

Amuria High School stunned Ajax Queens from Kampala as action in Group C of the FUFA Women Elite League got underway on Thursday at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Skipper Emmanuel Akole netted a brace while Rehema Akurut scored the other as Amuria High School sailed to victiroy in the opening game.

Ajax Queens who are the best team in the Group on paper failed to live up to the billing despite getting two goals through Annet Namwenge and Moureen ‘Masavu’ Nangonzi.

Right from onset, Amuria High School looked the better side and had all chances to take an early lead but Ajax Queens goalkeeper Pamela Nakayondo denied them on several occasions.

The breakthrough finally came a minute to the break when Akurut lashed onto a long ball to drill home.

Three minutes upon restart, Akole doubled the lead, beating Ajax Queens backline for pace before slotting past goalkeeper Nakayondo.

Ajax Queens seemed to have woken from their slumber and started making inroads at goal.

In the 51st minute, Namwenge fired home direct from a free kick and Nangozi levelled matters in the 63rd minute with a low drive off a well worked team effort.

With the game headed for the end, Akole found the winning goal when she found herself unmarked inside the box.

Ajax Queens will seek to bounce back on Friday as they take on Vision WFC while Amuria High School on the other hand will face St. Peters WFC.