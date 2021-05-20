FUFA Women Elite League

Matchday 1| Group C

Ajax Queens 2-3 Amuria High School WFC

St. Peters Apoi Girls FC 0-5 Vision WFC

Vision Women Football Club registered the biggest win in this year’s FUFA Women Elite League after obliterating new comers St. Peters Apoi Girls’ Football Club from Apac district.

As early as the 6th minute, Vision FC had already taken the lead and eventually registered a 5-0 win to go top of Group C.

Skipper Farida Oyella and winger Sharripher Atimango netted a brace apiece while Phiona Arach added the other.

Vision WFC took an early lead through in the 6th minute when she beat St. Peters defence for pace to slot home.

From then onwards, it was all about Vision FC who kept making inroads at St. Peters goal and made attempt after attempt.

Oyella doubled the lead in the 11th minute with a powerful effort inside the box while Atimango stretched tucked home the third in the 25th minute.

By halftime, the score line read 4-0 with Oyella completing her brace on the day in the 25th minute.

St. Peters seemed an improved side in the second half but still lacked conviction. Atimango put the icing on the cake with the fifth goal coming at the death of the clock.

Action in Group C resumes on Friday with Ajax Queens taking on Vision WFC while Amuria High School will face St. Peters.