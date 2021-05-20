Nkozi Hospital Run 2021 (Virtual): Saturday, 3rd July (Each kit costs Shs 20,000/=)

The running kits for the 2021 Nkozi Hospital run were officially launched at the Movit head offices in Bunamwaya, Wakiso District.

Vicar General of Kampala Archdiocese Msgr. Charles Kasibante was joined by the Nkozi Hospital medical director Dr. Criscent Tumuhaise, Sister Elizabeth Nalumansi (New administrator Nkozi Hospital) and Movit marketing manager, Stephen Adinyai at the kits launch.

For the second year in a row, the annual Nkozi Hospital run will be held in a virtual format because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Participants will be expected to buy kits (running vests) at Shs. 20,000 each and dress them on the designated day of the run (Saturday, 3rd July 2021), then take a picture with it and post on the social media outlets.

The run that will take place on Saturday July 03rd, 2021, aims to raise funds for the construction of the Accident Casualties and Trauma Center at Nkozi Hospital (Mpigi District) that will provide much-needed support to victims of road accidents along the Kampala-Masaka Highway.

Stephen Adinyai hands over some kits to Vicar General Msgr Charles Kasibante

Participants will be able to purchase the kits at a cost of Ushs. 20,000 at various locations including Centenary Bank Rubaga, Nsambya parish, Centenary Bank Masaka Branch and at Equator in Kayabwe, CBS Radio – Mengo among others.

There is an option to pay via mobile money (0773-358690) or with the centenary bank account No. 3920400165.

Over the past four years, Shs. 750M has been raised and at least 60 percent work done. At least Shs. 8 Billion is needed to complete this work in two years. Dr. Criscent Tumuhaise, Nkozi Hospital medical director

Nkozi Hospital medical director Dr. Criscent Tumuhaise

Movit has vividly been part of this cause since its inception in 2016 & this donation is our way of saying we are committed to working with partners and people that have the community at the center of what they do because it is a key facet of our business. We will also be visiting Nkozi hospital on the Marathon day to support patients with an assortment of sanitary products and equipment including sanitizers, soaps and buckets among others that are essential in the fight against COVID-19 but also facilitate patient care. Stephen Adinyai, Movit marketing manager

Movit marketing manager Stephen Adinyai

We are humbled by the gesture expressed by Movit who have provided all the running kits. We also thank the other partners as Rotary, Centenary Bank, SWICO and others. This is a genuine cause of action to help construct a health facility. Vicar General of Kampala Archdiocese Msgr. Charles Kasibante

Vicar General of Kampala Archdiocese Msgr. Charles Kasibante

This run is powered by Rotary International, Centenary Bank, Movit Uganda Limited (will provide all the kits) and State Wide Insurance Company (SWICO).

On 3rd July 2021, at least 200 people will converge at the Uganda Martyrs Sports Climax for a sumba session, massage and a mini run before a tour of the center building.

This run was officially launched on 27th April 2021 at the leafy and tranquil Residence of Cardinal Emmanuel Wamala in Nsambya, Kampala city.