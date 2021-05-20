FUFA Big League 2021 (Match Day 9)

Rwenzori Group: Nyamityobora 2-1 Luwero United

Nyamityobora Luwero United Elgon Group: Kataka 2-2 Arua Hill

Nyamityobora Football Club ascended to the summit of the Rwenzori Group in the 2021 FUFA Big League.

This followed a hard fought 2-1 win against visiting debutants Luwero United at the Kakyeka stadium in Mbarara City on Wednesday, 19th May 2021.

Captain Clinton Kamugisha and Ivan Ahimisibwe scored the goals for Nyamityobora, a side christened as the “Abanyakare”.

Luwero United suffered another set back in a space of three days having earlier lost 3-1 to Terrazo and Tiles at the same venue on Sunday.

Nyamityobora is now top of the Rwenzori group standings with 18 points, one better than second placed Tooro United.

Tooro United entertains Proline at the Buhinga stadium in Fort Portal on Thursday,19th May 2021.

Meanwhile, in the Elgon group, table leaders Arua Hill squandered a 2-0 lead to share the spoils 2-all with Kataka at the Mbale Municipal Stadium.

Gangly forward Alfred Leku scored Arua Hill’s two goals inside the opening quarter an hour of the game.

Kataka replied when their two substitute players Ashraf Mulindi and Bashir Kyazze scored the goals in each half.

The FUFA Big League will resume on Thursday, 20th May 2021 with a series of matches across the various playing fields in the country.

Most notably, troubled Maroons host Jinja based free spenders Gaddafi at the Prisons stadium.

At the Buhinga stadium in Fort Portal, Tooro United takes on Proline in an epic clash.