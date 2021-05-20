FUFA Big League 2021 (Match Day 9):

Rwenzori Group:

Tooro United 1-0 Proline

Proline Terrazo and Tiles 1-1 Ndejje University

Ndejje University Kigezi Home Boyz 1-0 Water

Elgon Group:

Maroons 2-0 Gaddafi

Gaddafi Mbale Heroes 1-0 Paidha Black Angels

Paidha Black Angels Blacks Power 2-0 Calvary

Tooro United center forward Marvin Oshaba is a footballing genius.

The Makerere University second-year student of Bachelor in Library and Information science is not only Tooro United’s leading top scorer this season, but also in the entire FUFA Big League so far.

Oshaba scored his 8th goal of the current campaign, acrobatically volleying home Tooro United’s all-important goal past Proline during their 1-0 victory at the Buhinga stadium in Fort Portal.

Although this goal was bitterly protested by the Proline players for an off-side call, the referee stood firm and it counted.

Tooro United, missing the services of their captain Ali Ayatty gallantly defended this goal until the end to earn maximum points that take them to the summit of the Rwenzori group table standings.

Edward Golola’s coached side has now accumulated as many as 20 points from 9 matches, two better than second-placed Nyamityobora who had edged Luwero United 2-1 on Wednesday at Kakyeka stadium.

Meanwhile, Ndejje University played to the umpteenth draw during their 1-all stalemate away to Terrazo and Tiles at the Kakyeka stadium in Mbarara.

Ndejje University, a former Uganda Premier League entity has now attained 9 points from 9 games as Terrazo and Tiles have 7 points.

Kigezi Home Boyz beat visiting Water 1-0 to get to 11 points and Water is swimming in the murky relegation waters with 8 points.

In the Elgon group, Gaddafi missed the opportunity to climb to the summit of the standings.

Gaddafi lost 2-0 on the road to Maroons at the Prisons Stadium in Luzira.

Dreadlocked midfielder Bronson Nsubuga and striker Fred Amaku scored the goals for Maroons inside the opening 11 minutes.

Both Maroons and Gaddafi completed the game with 10 men following two bookable offence penalties.

Musa Ssali Junior was sent off by referee Ali Sabila Chelegant in the 65th minute and Naziru Sserwadda got dismissed in the second minute of added time.

As Gaddafi remained on 15 points, Maroons ascended to 10 points from 9 matches.

Blacks Power beat visiting Calvary 2-0 at the Emokori Playground in Bukedea .

The Bukedea based side now has 16 points, same as Kataka and Gaddafi.

Mbale Heroes beat visiting Paidha Black Angels 1-0 to get to 13 points in the live televised match at the Mbale Municipal Stadium.

Brian Olega who had come on as a substitute scored the lone goal for Mbale Heroes.

The FUFA Big League is the second tier division where only three best performing clubs in the season are promoted to the Uganda Premier League.

The top club per group (Elgon and Rwenzori) earns direct promotion whilst the third club is determined via a promotional playoff.